Click to read the full story: Kesha not backing down from Dr Luke rape and Lamar Odom pub visit signals trouble for Khloe

Pop singer Kesha is coming forward with some pretty serious claims regarding her case against Dr. Luke and Sony Music. Back in 2014, Kesha filed a suit against Dr. Luke, her music producer, after he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Unfortunately, just a few weeks ago a judge declined Kesha’s request to get out of her contract prematurely. This ruling means that Kesha must continue to honor her contract with Sony and Luke’s record label if she wants to continue releasing music.

On Sunday Kesha posted a revealing caption on Instagram, claiming that she was offered her “freedom” if she recanted her allegations. Alongside a makeup-free picture of herself, Kesha captioned:

“So I got offered my freedom if I were to lie. I would to apologize publicly and say that I never got raped. This is what happens behind closed doors. I will not take back the truth. I would rather let the truth ruin my career than lie for a monster ever again [sic].”

Kesha, Instagram post:

While Dr. Luke’s camp claims that Kesha has been given the opportunity to continue her music career without the interference of Dr. Luke, the singer is still looking for ways to further distance herself from the situation. About two weeks ago Kesha filed an appeal, as she evidently disagreed with the judge’s initial ruling (i.e. not allowing her out of the contract she has with Sony).

While it is undoubtedly great to see Lamar Odom out-and-about, his newfound freedom is seemingly leading him down a dangerous road.

As you may recall, Lamar Odom was found unconscious outside of a brothel in Las Vegas back in late 2015. After he was rushed off to the hospital, it was later determined he suffered numerous strokes caused by ingesting a potentially lethal concoction of various drugs and alcohol. Fortunately, over the past few months, the former NBA star has been making enormous strides in his recovery and has been seen out on the town on numerous occasions during the last couple of weeks.

While everything seemed to be looking up for Lamar, he was recently photographed drinking at a pub in Sherman Oaks, California. Obviously, this raised a lot of concern, as he is still recovering from his near-death experience that was caused by his substance abuse issues.

Sources close to Lamar’s ex-wife (although they still are legally married) Khloe Kardashian report that she is taking some time off from shooting her talk show Kocktails with Khloe, as she is rightfully anxious about Lamar’s bar visit. According to sources from her show’s production crew, Khloe has decided to stop filming this week so that she can focus on keeping Lamar in line.

Although Lamar may be adamant on continuing his reckless ways, Khloe is evidently determined to steer him in the right direction. Here’s hoping she is able to do so!

The post Kesha not backing down from Dr Luke rape and Lamar Odom pub visit signals trouble for Khloe appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay