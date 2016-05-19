Click to read the full story: Kesha feels Dr Luke effect with Billboard and saving Blake Shelton

Pop singer Kesha was supposed to make her big return to the spotlight at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. After months of being consumed in a messy legal battle, the singer was gearing up to once again take the stage. Unfortunately, things did not work out, as Kesha has been reportedly barred from performing.

Dick Clark Productions, which is the company responsible for producing the award show, told the press that Kesha’s record label Kemosabe Records decided to rescind their initial approval allowing the singer to perform. Incidentally, Kemosabe Records is the brainchild of Dr. Luke (in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment), who Kesha claims to have sexually assaulted her. Thus, the label’s decision to prevent Kesha from performing has left many speculating that it is perhaps Dr. Luke’s way of making sure the singer doesn’t tamper with his public image (more than she already has).

After the announcement, Kesha took to her Instagram account to clarify that she did not intend to do anything related to her legal and personal issues with Dr. Luke during her Billboard’s performance. In a lengthy post, the singer told fans that she was planning to perform Bob Dylan’s song “It Ain’t Me, Babe.”

Following this latest development in the unfortunate relationship between Kesha and her record label, Kesha’s mother has come out on Twitter to propose a boycott. The singer’s mom tweeted, “wouldn’t it be nice if other artists stood with Kesha and refused to [perform] if she is not allowed to sing!” Unfortunately, this is not likely, as the award show is less than a week away and most of the performers have undoubtedly devoted plenty of time and effort in preparing their own performances.

Wouldn't it be nice if other artists stood with Kesha and refused to preform if she is not allowed to sing! — Pebe Sebert (@grannywrapper) May 18, 2016

Blake Shelton just took his love for singer Gwen Stefani to the next level, as he recently confessed that he believes his new beau is responsible for saving his life. In a recent interview with CMT, Blake stated, “I tell people all the time, ‘Gwen saved my life last year.’ She did.”

As you may recall, Blake went through a pretty messy and highly publicized divorce in 2015 from his ex-wife Miranda Lambert. From cheating to alcohol abuse rumors, the country singer certainly went through the ringer following the demise of his 4-year long marriage. So while the singer did not expect to fall right into a serious relationship, he admits that things “just happened” between him and Gwen.

The Voice coach went on to tell CMT that he understands why other people find them to be an unlikely couple. He confessed, “[Our relationship] is not something anybody could’ve seen coming besides God I guess because it doesn’t look like it would make sense. All I can tell you is that it does. It just makes the most perfect sense for us and where we’re at in our lives.”

Blake and Gwen just recently debuted their first duet together, titled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” The lovebirds are slated to perform at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

You can catch the duo’s performance this Sunday, May 11 on ABC.

