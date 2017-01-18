Click to read the full story: Kendall Kylie Jenner NYC foursome plus Kim Kardashian easy cameo

With their boyfriends in tow, celebrity sister duo Kylie and Kendall Jenner enjoyed a full day of shopping together.

On Tuesday, Kylie and Kendall were seen shopping around New York City alongside their boyfriends Tyga and A$AP Rocky, respectively. All four of the young stars were spotted laughing and smiling, as they hit up some of New York’s most popular retail hot spots.

While Kylie and Tyga have been an item for several years now, things have just started heating up between Kendall and her rumored beau, rapper A$AP Rocky. Although the supermodel has not yet confirmed the speculated romance, this latest shopping date further fueled the relationship rumors that have been plaguing her and Rocky for the past couple of weeks.

According to an eyewitness, Kendall even helped A$AP Rocky pick out some bling while in the jewelry retailer, Rafaello $ Co. The source told the media, “[Kendall and A$AP Rocky] were helping each other pick stuff out…Kendall also got fitted for a pair of gloves they’re working on for her.”

2017 is certainly looking to be a good year for the Jenner sisters!

Those Kardashians are a resilient bounce back from tragedy bunch, and Kim Kardashian is willing to relive her Paris robbery for some Ocean’s Eight money and exposure.

Kim Kardashian finally came out of hiding after her terrifying jewelry robbery in Paris — ironically to film a scene involving a jewelry heist in the upcoming star-studded movie “Ocean’s Eight.”

The film’s been shooting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for days, with a spate of star cameos to re-create the Met Gala for a dramatic heist scene. Kardashian was seen headed to the set with Kendall Jenner on Monday. Sources say the Met Gala scene involves the theft of a high-end necklace in a museum bathroom.

Sources confirmed Kim is in the film, although it’s not clear if she’s a victim or a famous face in the crowd. The movie’s main cast includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling.

Kardashian has described how she feared she would be shot during last October’s robbery in Paris, during which thieves tied her up and threw her into a bathtub, then took over $10 million in jewelry. The ordeal left her so traumatized, she disappeared from social media for three months and canceled a series of personal appearances. She even gave up wearing jewelry.

But, on Monday, in one of her first public appearances since the robbery, Kim was back in a gown to film the scene in which the all-female cast pulls off an audacious jewelry raid.

An insider mused, “We were surprised Kim showed up for filming. She had seemed totally traumatized by her Paris robbery. But then she’ll still appear in a movie that glamorizes a jewelry heist.” Kim’s rep confirmed she has a cameo in the movie but declined to comment further.

We hear further cameos were being made in the movie’s Met Gala scene on Tuesday by Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, Matt Harvey, Maria Sharapova, Olivia Munn, Tyga, the Winklevoss twins, and designers Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Dennis Basso and Jason Wu. High-end jeweler Cartier is on-set dressing VIPs. The film also includes a cameo by Anna Wintour.

With Super Bowl LI less than a month away, more and more details about the highly anticipated half time show are being leaked to the press.

Early this week, news publication People reported some surprising details about what pop star Lady Gaga, who is the star performer at this year’s Super Bowl, is planning to do during her half time set. Insiders told the media outlet that Lady Gaga is planning a notably dangerous entrance into the stadium. According to one source, Gaga is planning to sing at the top of the NRG Stadium’s dome in Houston during her performance. While her team is reportedly “worried” about the technical and safety aspects of her unprecedented performance plans, Gaga is reportedly “all for” pushing the limits and wants to make sure her half time show is nothing like fans and viewers have seen before.

A source close to Gaga further elaborated on the star’s ambitious half time plans to People, explaining, “They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get [Gaga] on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome.” The source went on to reveal that event organizers are even looking at the possibility of “airlifting” the Joanne songstress onto the top of the stadium, which currently has a see-through retractable “fabric roof” that can be completely opened in just over 5 minutes.

With only a few weeks of rehearsal left, Gaga is reportedly hoping to pull off the whole charade live. However, numerous members of the organizing team are hoping to convince her to pre-tape her grand entrance so that they can just show it as a pre-taped commercial that would air during the lead-up to the big Super Bowl LI game.

On the legal side of things, Gaga’s lawyers are reportedly going crazy “trying to figure out insurance” that will cover all of the songstress’s performance antics. The 30-year-old’s legal representatives are reportedly still trying to “figure out” what is “doable” from a safety and insurable standpoint.

Unfortunately, neither Gaga nor the NFL has commented on these latest reports leaked by Page Six. However, it is only a few short weeks before we finally get to see what Gaga actually has up her sleeve.

In the meantime, Gaga posted a short video clip of her and her team at rehearsals on her Instagram page. Alongside the post, the “Perfect Illusion” songstress gushed, “Super Bowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dance floor to practice. We love you monsters, can’t wait to perform for [you]!”

Lady Gaga, Instagram post:



You can see Lady Gaga, as well as the rest of the football festivities, when Super Bowl LI airs on February 5th!

“Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley survived a terrifying car accident on Monday.

“I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails,” she wrote. “I tried to over correct but it didn’t help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been,” she explained on Instagram.

Chrisley, 19, said that a number of cars passed by before anyone stopped to help her.

“What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass,” she continued. “It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness.”

“The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders,” she added. “While recovering physically I’m going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy.”

The Atlanta-based starlet also had a message for her critics.

“To all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me,” she wrote, “you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you.”

Matthew McConaughey has packed on and lost a whopping 47 pounds for his latest role.

“I haven’t ever done that,” he told E! News about gaining weight for his role in “Gold,” filmed in 2015. “I said, ‘McConaughey, you have six months to say yes to whatever you want to eat and whatever you want to drink. Whenever.’ That was fun. The only thing that gets tiring is the thought of quitting. It was fortunate that I was like, ‘Oh, this is also my job, so let’s go — all green lights.’”

The 47-year-old had only previously dropped weight for films, most notably for “Dallas Buyers Club,” which earned him an Academy Award in 2015.

“My favorite food is cheeseburgers, so I was eating cheeseburgers all the time,” McConaughey said. “I was making cheeseburgers. I was trying out all these fast food restaurants that I’ve never had, or I’ve only had one time. Not that much sweets. Cheeseburgers and beer will do the trick.”

For months, McConaughey worked at adding on the pounds. He stopped exercising and became lazy, refusing to even take stairs to the second floor.

“That would be too much exercise,” he told the site.

But when it was all finished, then came the “daunting” task of dropping the weight.

“I had to be patient,” he said. “I looked at myself like, ‘This is not going to happen overnight. This isn’t going to happen in a couple or a few months.’”

Although he’s somewhat back in shape, McConaughey quipped, “I still have a couple things back here that feel like they’re renting to own.”

“Shark Tank” cast member Kevin O’Leary is running for the leadership of Canada’s opposition Conservative Party.

O’Leary is a businessman and television commentator who has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump. He said Wednesday the party needs a candidate who can beat Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and bring jobs back to Canada.

O’Leary declined to hold a news conference for the announcement, preferring social media and interviews with select media.

He’s competing against 13 lower-profile candidates. Former Conservative ministers such as Peter MacKay and Jason Kenney have declined to run for the leadership.

Trudeau remains popular in polls, though O’Leary says Trudeau is “destroying” Canada with debt.

Jerry Seinfeld and Netflix have announced a deal that will bring the star’s interview show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to the streaming service later this year.

Netflix says new episodes of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” will premiere in late 2017 and previous episodes will also be made available. The show has streamed on Crackle since its debut in 2012.

Seinfeld will also film two new stand-up specials for Netflix to be released later this year. In addition, Netflix says Seinfeld will “help develop scripted and non-scripted comedy programming” on the platform.

Terms of the deal haven’t been announced.

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” features Seinfeld chatting with guests in classic cars and coffee shops.

Octavia Spencer, who won an Oscar and several other awards for best supporting actress in “The Help,” was named Woman of the Year on Wednesday by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

“The Pudding is proud to honor an actress whose depth of talent has captivated audiences with her comedic wit and her graceful portrayals of the underrepresented,” the student group said in a statement.

Spencer is scheduled to be honored with a parade through the streets of Cambridge on Jan. 26, followed by a roast and the presentation of her pudding pot.

“We are humbled by her talent and are so honored that our little pudding pot will be sitting alongside Ms. Spencer’s Oscar and Golden Globe on her mantle,” Hasty Pudding co-producer Adam Chiavacci said.

In addition to her Academy Award, Spencer won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in 2011’s “The Help.”

She is currently appearing alongside Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Kevin Costner in “Hidden Figures,” a film about the behind-the-scenes contributions of several African-American women in the early years of the NASA program.

She also played Johanna in the “Allegiant” movie franchise.

The award has been handed out annually since 1951 to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Previous Hasty Pudding winners include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn and Helen Mirren. Kerry Washington was last year’s recipient.

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds was named the 2017 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year last week.

Hasty Pudding says it is the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization, tracing its roots to the late 1700s.

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month.

Underwood and Urban are both up for Grammys this year. Underwood’s “Church Bells” and Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” are nominated for best country solo performance. Urban’s “Ripcord” is also up for best country album. Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for “Hardwired.”

Additional acts will be named ahead of the Feb. 12 show. It will be broadcast on CBS and hosted by “Late Late Show” host James Corden.

“Orange Is The New Black” star Taryn Manning and Netflix are shooting down a report that the actress quit the show.

In Touch magazine reported Wednesday that Manning was leaving the show because she needed to get away from her character and was planning to move from New York, where the show is filmed, to Los Angeles.

Manning responded to the report on Instagram on Wednesday, writing “quit never maybe fired but No.”

A Netflix spokesperson tells Movie TV Tech Geeks that the story is not true and Manning remains on the show.

In Touch has removed the story from its website.

Manning plays inmate “Pennsatucky” on the prison dramedy.

“Will & Grace” is making a comeback.

NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are aboard as executive producers, and series director James Burrows also will be back, NBC said.

In a statement, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt called the series groundbreaking for its witty approach to social issues including gay rights.

Discussions about reviving “Will & Grace” began immediately after the stars appeared in an election-themed reunion video last September, said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.

“Will & Grace” aired from 1998 to 2006 and won Emmy Awards as best comedy series and for its stars.

“Star Trek: Discovery” may or may not land on CBS All Access in May, as previously announced.

If not, it would be the second delay for this latest TV edition of the “Star Trek” franchise, which originally was promised for delivery this month.

On Wednesday, CBS Television Studios and CBS All Access weren’t conceding to a further delay. But they seemed to claim wiggle room by stating, “We will be flexible on a launch date if it’s best for the show.”

Production starts next week, they said.

They also said James Frain has been added to the cast. Frain (“Gotham” and “Orphan Black”) will play Sarek, father of Spock.

After the premiere airs on the CBS broadcast network, further episodes will be available only to subscribers to CBS All Access.

Currently in-production movie Ocean’s Eight is looking to be one of the most star-studded flicks yet. The spin-off film, which is set to debut in theatres in mid-2018, features numerous well-known actors and entertainers. From award-winning actress Sandra Bullock to feisty songstress Rihanna to Lord of the Rings heroine Cate Blanchett, the cast is packed with numerous big name stars.

Early this week, this impressive ensemble continued to grow, as reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as their older sister Kim Kardashian, shot cameos for Ocean’s Eight.

On Monday, the trio of sisters was spotted all dolled up, while filming their brief appearances for the upcoming movie in New York City. Based on what witnesses observed of the movie set, Kim, Kendall and Kylie’s cameo in the movie will centre on some sort of Met Gala-esque event. During filming, Kim wore a glamorous Givenchy ensemble, Kendall sported a long white Elie Sabe gown and Kylie stood out in a Vetements x Canada Goose puffer jacket.

At this point, Ocean’s Eight is scheduled to hit theatres on June 8th, 2018.

Over the weekend, supermodel Bella Hadid decided to jump on the young Hollywood bandwagon and get some permanent ink.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old visited celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy at his New York City tattoo parlor. Here, she opted to get two angel wings tattooed on the sides of her ankles.

Shortly after inking the Victoria’s Secret model, Jon took to his Instagram to show off the latest additions to his celebrity tattoo portfolio. In a two-shot series, Jon posted pictures of the petite, dainty black wings on the outside of each of Bella’s ankles.

Jonboytattoo, Instagram post:

Jon also posted a shot of him posing with the young beauty, who was sporting a black ensemble with translucent cat eye sunglasses.

While Jon Boy was quick to share pictures of Bella’s newest tats on social media, the model herself has yet to address her latest ink. However, her silence hasn’t stopped fans from speculating what motivated her to get the two small wings tattooed on her ankles.

One of the most popular theories surrounding Bella’s tattoos is that the young model got them in order to commemorate her debut on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk (back in December 2016). The brunette beauty made no attempt to hide her excitement about landing the gig, so it isn’t all that far-fetched to assume that she got her new tats as a reminder of her huge accomplishment.

On the other hand, countless fans have been speculating that the wings symbolize the end of her recent relationship. As you may know, Bella broke up with her boyfriend The Weeknd in late 2015. Just a few days ago, the Starboy artist was seen kissing and cuddling up to former Disney star Selena Gomez. According to insiders, Bella felt “betrayed” by Selena and was shocked to see her ex already move on from their relatively long-term relationship. Inevitably, there are rumors that Bella’s wing tats symbolize the newfound freedom she has to move on to bigger and better things.

Regardless of the motive, it looks like Bella is ready for a fresh start in 2017.

Ever since his ex Angelina Jolie announced that she was filing for divorce, we have not seen many smiles from award-winning actor Brad Pitt. Fortunately, over the weekend, he finally had the chance to let loose while participating in a celebrity charity event.

On Saturday, the Benjamin Button star attended the 4th annual ROCK4EB! Event, which was held at a private home in Malibu. At the event, Brad helped welcome musical guests Sting and Chris Cornell on stage. The two musical guests sang acoustic renditions of The Police’s hit “Every Breath You Take,” as well as Soundgarden’s hit “Black Hole Son.”

According to a fellow guest at the charity event, Brad seemed to be in good spirits throughout the night. The source told E! News, “[Brad] was in a great mood. He hung out with his peeps.” One social media user posted a video of Brad introducing Chris and Sting to the stage on their Instagram page.

Vaitiarehirshon, Instagram post:



Brad, Sting and Chris weren’t the only big stars at the event. This year, ROCK4EB! was hosted by comedic actor Zach Galifianakis. The event is put on every year in support of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. Brad has a special connection to the cause, as he sits on the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Moreover, despite going through his own personal difficulties, Brad is evidently still committed to furthering the charitable work he (and his ex-wife) has become known for.

Late this past weekend, further details were released regarding the scary Paris robbery Kim Kardashian was involved in back in October.

While it was already revealed that the robbers who had broke into the reality star’s hotel room tied her up and managed to run off with several million dollars worth of jewelry, the newly released details outline what Kim told the police just hours after being robbed.

The French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche just put out an article, which includes the full police report from the night of the theft. Around 4:30 AM (promptly after the robbery), Kim told law enforcement, “I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’ No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 AM. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up…it’s the one with the ski goggles who stayed with me. He demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It’s worth 4 million dollars. I told him that I didn’t know… he took out a gun and I showed him the ring.”

Kim went on to elaborate to the Paris police, “They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables, taped my hands – then they put tape over my mouth and my legs. I think they robbed me of 5 million dollars. Then they left on the run.”

Trying to give the investigators as much as insight as she could about the terrifying incident, the famous mother of 2 told the police, “I felt [the robbers] were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up.”

Fortunately, a total of 10 people have now been charged in connection to the robbery and Kim seems to be doing a lot better in her post-trauma recovery.

Coinciding with the release of his latest project, Netflix’s take on A Series of Unfortunate Events, actor Neil Patrick Harris talked candidly about what his family thinks about the new show.

Over a decade ago, Jim Carey brought the role of Count Olaf to life in the 2004 movie A Series of Unfortunate Events. However, the film was not well received by fans of the book series, as well as critics. Subsequently, it took over 10 years for a studio to revive the story – which Netflix has now done.

In the first season of the Netflix series, which includes 8 episodes, Neil Patrick Harris is featured as the sinister Count Olaf – a beloved, yet intimidating role, as Series fans have long expressed their high expectations of what the character should be like on screen.

At the AOL press event, Neil told E! News that he had already won at least 2 pint-size fans over with his portrayal of the Count. Neil confessed, “[My two 6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon] loved it. They thought it was silly.” The How I Met Your Mother actor went on to elaborate, “It’s dark. They were a little freaked out at times, but just when it gets too dark, it gets silly again. So for kids who are six and up, they were a little spooked and then got a big laugh right afterwards.”

In the series, Neil sports a wardrobe of elaborate, Count-esque costumes. At the AOL event, he explained his twins’ thoughts on his crazy outfits, saying, “[My twins] laughed, they thought it was just strange. I think it’s important to not just show up as a different person, but to let them know that I’m going to be doing this and it’s going to involve a lot of physical changes and then show them pictures of the stages of the changes, so by the time they see and interact with me as someone else, it’s not too bizarre, they’ve seen the process.”

You can now watch A Series of Unfortunate Events, the TV series, on Netflix.

Just after finalizing him divorce from actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp entered yet another legal battle.

This week, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a $25 million lawsuit against The Management Group, which previously managed several of his business and career ventures. According to Johnny, the organization had mismanaged his finances and committed several acts deserving of financial penalty, including outright fraudulent behavior.

In the 52-page court filing, Johnny’s legal team explained, ”As a result of years of gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud, Mr. Depp lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG’s self-dealing and gross misconduct.”

If what Johnny accuses TMG of doing is accurate, the actor has certainly had his fair share of financial difficulties over the past while. In his divorce settlement with Amber, he ended up paying her $7 million. In addition, his ex got to keep their dogs, Pistol and Boo, their horse Arrow, as well as a Ford Mustang they shared.

Hopefully, Johnny’s filing against TMG doesn’t end up being as messy and drawn out as his divorce case was – although, it likely will.

While he may only be 2 years old, celebrity mini-me Otis Alexander Sudeikis already has something he will be able to brag about for the rest of his life.

On Thursday night’s edition of Bravo!’s Watch What Happens Live, Otis’ father, comedic actor Jason Sudeikis, revealed that his son was given a present from the one-and-only Beyoncé.

Before Otis had even turned 2, Jason was already ranting about his son’s Beyoncé obsession while doing a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. On the show, Jason revealed that his son had become enamored with the talented diva after watching her incredibly impressive Super Bowl halftime performance.

Evidently, Queen Bey caught wind of Otis’ affinity for her and she decided to send him a gift for his 2nd birthday (back in April of 2016).

On Watch What Happens Live, Jason told host Andy Cohen that Beyoncé had sent Otis his very own, personalized signed photo of her. Jason went on to admit that the present “was pretty adorable” and well received by his pint size Beyoncé super fan.

Fortunately, Beyoncé’s surprise gift complemented Otis’ 2nd birthday’s theme perfectly. While on the late night talk show, Jason admitted, “[Otis’] 2nd birthday was a Beyoncé-themed party. It was great.”

If Otis plays his cards right he may just have the opportunity to meet the Lemonade star for his upcoming 3rd birthday (April 20th, 2017)!

The big news out of young Hollywood this week was the evident romance blooming between Starboy artist The Weeknd and “Hands to Myself” songstress Selena Gomez.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Selena and Abel (The Weeknd’s legal name) were photographed cuddling up to each other after enjoying a romantic dinner date together. While their relationship is still in the beginning stages, sources close to Abel claim that he has had a crush on the former Disney star for quite some time. One insider told E! News, “Abel always had a thing for Selena. He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before.” The insider went on to add, “[Selena and Abel] are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slowly and getting to know each other.”

Despite the fact that the new Hollywood couple is supposedly “taking things [slow]”, there are rumors circulating that Abel’s recent ex, model Bella Hadid, is not too happy with him already moving on to Selena. A source close to Bella told E! News, “[Bella] is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him. They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena.”

The same source went on to add, “It really hurt [Bella] seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like [her and Abel] have a connection.”

While Bella has yet to speak out on her ex’s new romance, she did make her feelings pretty clear through social media. Almost immediately after the photos of Selena and The Weeknd made rounds on the Internet, Bella opted to unfollow Selena on Instagram. However, the supermodel is still following her former beau on her various social media platforms.

“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” says a Hadid pal. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

Fortunately for Kim Kardashian, the investigators handling her terrifying Paris robbery case are moving very quickly. Just a couple of days ago, French law enforcement confirmed that they had 17 people in custody, all of which were being questioned based on their speculated involvement in the theft.

Fast forward to Thursday, officials revealed that they have now officially charged four suspects. Through in-depth questioning, the Paris Prosecutor’s office was able to charge Yunice A., 63, Marceau B., 64, Florus H., 45 and Gary M., 27. While the first three appear to have no connection to the reality star, Gary is actually Kim’s Paris limo driver’s brother.

In terms of charges, Yunice, Marceau and Florus are being accused of several different felonies, some of which include committing a robbery with a gun, abduction, and associating with criminals. Meanwhile, law enforcement only found enough evidence to charge Gary with involvement in a robbery conspiracy. The latter charge falls in line with what Paris police thought from the start: that the robbery was an inside job.

Kim’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian talked candidly about the whole ordeal with E! News’ Catt Sadler, while promoting her new reality show, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. She ranted, “It’s just disgusting that someone would rob anybody, whether you’re the poorest of the poor or the richest of the rich. No one deserves to be treated like that, so I think anybody should be accountable for those actions that they do.” Khloe went on to reveal that the latest development in the investigation has already brought “comfort” to Kim, as it was a “traumatic experience” for both her and their whole family.

In honor of Zayn Malik’s 24th birthday (on January 12th, 2017), singer Taylor Swift shared an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming music video on social media.

Last weekend, paparazzi snapped photos of Zayn shooting the music video for his latest hit “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” outside of a London hotel. These pictures prompted ample speculation, as fans anxiously waited to find out if Zayn’s collaborator on the song, Taylor Swift, would also be in the video (as she was not spotted in London during the shoot).

Fortunately, Taylor put an end to the speculation – as she shared a glimpse of both her and Zayn in the video, while also giving Zayn a birthday shout out.

On Thursday, Taylor posted an Instagram picture that showed her and Zayn’s recognizable silhouettes back-to-back while in a blue-lit room. Alongside the picture, Taylor captioned, “HAPPY Z DAY.”

Taylor Swift, Instagram post:

As mentioned, Taylor and Zayn’s duet is called “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and is one of the featured tracks on the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie soundtrack. A few days ago, the official Fifty Shades Darker track list was released and it included quite a few prominent artists, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Tove Lo and Sia.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to listen to the soundtrack until the movie is released into theatres, which is February 10th. However, it is very likely that we will be seeing Taylor and Zayn’s music video well before then.

