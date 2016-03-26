Click to read the full story: Kendall Jenner Vogues into Snapchat & Henry Cavill responds to Batman vs Superman negative reviews

In the April issue of Vogue, model Kendall Jenner opened up about how she handles all of her different social media platforms. In the interview, Kendall revealed that she tries to not “do too many posts” as she wants her followers “wanting to come back” to her various pages. However, despite the fact that Kendall claims she likes to keep some aspects of her life mysterious, she recently decided to join the rest of her family by making a public Snapchat.

In her first slew of videos Kendall playfully included her sister Kylie Jenner, who has gained an impressive following on the app. In fact, Kylie is the most followed user on the social media platform. Nonetheless, Kendall brings a whole new perspective to the world, as she is constantly seen out-and-about with some of the biggest supermodels in the world. However in a recent interview, Kendall did admit that she thinks its pretty much “impossible” for her to knock her younger sister, Kylie, off the Snapchat throne.

At this point, the only Kardashian without a public Snapchat is Khloe Kardashian. Even the family’s relatively private (until recently) sole brother, Rob Kardashian, decided to get in on the video fun about two months ago. Khloe does, however, make frequent appearances in her sisters’ snaps so it is unclear whether she will cave in and get her own or not.

Furthermore, right when you thought the Kardashian/Jenners couldn’t take over the world of social media any more, they do.

The latest superhero movie Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice had a massive opening night, as it premiered at midnight on Thursday. The movie earned an impressive $27.7 million, making it the seventh biggest midnight/Thursday night debut ever. In terms of superhero movies, it landed a spot in second right under its franchise predecessor The Dark Knight Rises.

Unfortunately, even though the movie was able to sell plenty of tickets it has been getting notably unfavorable reviews. Early critics of the movie scored it a disappointing 30% on the movie-rating platform Rotten Tomatoes. Many reputable movie reviewers criticized the movies lack of content and over usage of visual effects.

In an interview with Yahoo Movies UK, Superman actor Henry Cavill quickly came to the movie’s defense when asked about the poor initial ratings. Henry explained, “What is really going to matter, I believe, is what the audience says because they’re the ones who are buying tickets…the audiences’ voice is loudest and after this weekend, the audience, at least partly, will have spoken.”

Nonetheless even with the bad ratings from the critics, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is expected to earn over $300 million at the box office.

If you want to see how the movie is for yourself, you can catch it when it hits theaters worldwide on Friday.

