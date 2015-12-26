Click to read the full story: Kendall Jenner Takes a Tumblr & Lindsay Lohan’s Family Issues

Celebrity Gossip Round-Up

Kicking off this week’s celebrity gossip, The Beatles are still making an impact on the nation’s youth, as their music will now be featured as a part of online streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

Former childhood Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was pulled over earlier this week for a DUI charge. The incident took place over night, and Bell was pulled over after being clocked speeding and observed swerving his car. He was given an immediate sobriety test, which he promptly failed.

The drama and danger continue for troubled musician Chris Brown, who is now battling against a female stalker. Earlier this week the stalker invaded Chris’s home. The woman drove up to his house and trespassed in his yard, despite his security team demanding she leave his property. The woman was then arrested by police. Chis had been home when it happened, but he never came face to face with his stalker.

Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse got engaged this week to boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer. Sasha has posted photos to her Twitter account showing the couple at the time they got engaged.

Louis Tomlinson is reportedly using the hiatus of One Direction to spice up his love life. Over the weekend, he appeared at a public event with Danielle Campbell attending as his date. An eyewitness at the event has reported that the two were seen cuddling and sharing a brief kiss.

Fans of Adidas brand sneakers are taking notice of Kanye West’s latest design for the footwear brand. The new design of shoes will be available in stores starting next week.

During a recent TV interview, Jennifer Lawrence said that she and Liam Hemsworth have been friends since childhood. She confessed to having kissed him in the past. Jennifer then denied that she had ever dated Chris Martin.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Adele went on a rant (real or fictional isn’t clear) stating that Americans must love her so much because since she is British, they believe she is related to the Royal Family, whom they have an obsession with. She went on to say that she would never listen to a singer she personally didn’t like, no matter how good their music may be.

Tommy Hilfiger’s newest Global Brand Ambassador is none other than Gigi Hadid. She took to social media to announce this new partnership. She also announced that the designer will begin carrying a line of perfumes, as well as accessory and clothing lines.

In other Gigi Hadid news, Zayn Malik posted Instagram photos that showed him with the model. The affectionate pose between the two tipped their fans off to the fact that they are dating. They were first spotted in public together following November’s American Music Awards ceremony. Since then they have been spotted together in public on a handful of occasions.

Proving that the whole family has issues, Lindsay Lohan’s father Michael has been arrested for battery after having gotten into a domestic abuse situation with his wife Kate, Lindsay’s stepmother. He was arrested for attacking and choking Kate after a video tape surfaced of him doing so. This domestic dispute between Michael and Kate resulted in both of them losing legal custody of their one and two-year-old children. Michael and Kate are not allowed to see the children without having a social worker supervise the visit.

Congratulations go out to Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren on the birth of their daughter, Jasmine. The baby was born on December 16th and has already made her debut on social media, courtesy of her famous daddy.

In an embarrassing faux pas, Steve Harvey, in his role as announcer for this year’s Miss Universe pageant, accidently announced the wrong name as the winner. The competition came down to Miss Philippines or Miss Columbia. Steve announced Miss Columbia as the winner of the pageant. A few minutes later he retracted the announcement and admitted that Miss Philippines was the real winner, and he had misread the card at first. He immediately apologized on air for the mix-up and later apologized again on Twitter, stating that announcing the wrong winner was an honest mistake.

The cause of Scott Weiland’s death has been ruled as a combination of overdosing on ecstasy, cocaine and alcohol. The overdose led to the heart attack that killed the singer and it occurred when he was on tour. Scott’s tour bus was searched, and authorities found Viagra, sleeping pills, cocaine and bi-polar medications. In addition, it was determined Scott had both asthma and a heart condition.

Audrina Partridge, along with her fiancé Corey Bohan, are expecting their first child together. She posted a picture of herself on social media holding up a home pregnancy test that showed she was expecting. She also told her fans that they could expect to find updates about her pregnancy on her blog.

Tumblr has named their top 2015 model to be Kendall Jenner. The number two and number three models on Tumblr’s list for 2015 are Cara Delvingne and Gigi Hadid, who apparently is having a good year. Other models that made the Tumblr top 10 list for 2015 are Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

Proving they are surrounded by good company, Katie Holmes, and daughter Suri met Hilary and Chelsea Clinton at a New York City fundraiser held last week. Katie Holmes shared a photo of them hanging out on her Instagram page. She also stated on social media that she supports Hilary Clinton’s career.

Wrapping up this week’s celebrity gossip, for some ridiculously disturbing reason, the brilliant but aging Barbara Walters has named Caitlyn Jenner 2015’s Most Fascinating Person. The reason for this choice is the awareness Caitlyn has brought to transgendered people everywhere. The other celebrities that made the cut on Barbara Walter’s list include Ronda Rousey, Donna Karen, Bradley Cooper and Tracy Morgan. She seems to have chosen an odd combination of people.

