Television personality Kelly Ripa may be playing nice (for the most part) when on air with her co-host Michael Strahan – however, she is certainly not being subtle with how she is feeling when not filming Live! With Kelly and Michael. As you may know, a few weeks ago Kelly felt completely “blindsided” when she was one of the last people to find out that her co-host Michael Strahan was leaving their show to go join the team at Good Morning America. According to inside sources, Kelly has not been able to make peace with Michael’s decision and is ensuring to express her frustrations in some pretty creative ways.

The day after Michael’s exit announcement was made Kelly was photographed leaving her house while strategically holding the book “David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits and the Art of Battling Giants.” Immediately it became clear that Kelly’s underarm accessory was actually a way for her to get her feelings of betrayal across to the public.

Fast-forward, a couple of weeks and Kelly has once again made a statement through her choice in accessories. Before the show on Thursday – a day before Michael’s last day on the show – Kelly was spotted walking into the studio wearing a red and white jacket with the word “freedom” sprawled across the back. Several of the employees working on the show have reported that Kelly is basically giving Michael the cold shoulder when off-air. Unlike before, Kelly now refuses to have her backstage room door open, as she anxiously waits for Michael to finish up his last few days on set.

Fortunately, next week Kelly will be turning over a new leaf as she welcomes a series of guest hosts to the show and begins looking for Michael’s permanent replacement.

Here’s the breakdown of how the final show with Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan went blow by blow:

9:01 a.m. ET: Kelly and Michael Enter the Room

Strahan and Ripa walked out holding hands triumphantly.

“We did it,” Strahan said. “We made it out here, at least.”

“Guys, guys, don’t take this as a bad sign,” Ripa told the audience as she cozied up to Strahan in their chair. “It’s Friday the 13th … It’s your final day on the show.”

“I am happy. I am not six feet under,” Strahan replied. “Six feet, five inches above the ground. So I’m happy. It’s another day.”

9:02 a.m.: Kelly Mentions Discounted Merchandise

“We came to celebrate with you. And we want to remind the audience that there is discounted merchandise at the kiosk for these collector’s items,” Ripa joked. Executive producer Michael Gelman then joined the conversation and made an uplifting note about the supposed mercy. “We doubled the price,” Gelman said.

Strahan then got sentimental. “This is a moment that I didn’t anticipate being here, at least at this point. But it’s here. And we’re going to enjoy it,” the former NFL player said. “I’m not dying. I’m still in the family. And I’m still available to come back if I’m ever called to co-host. I’m not going anywhere. I’m not gone. So, there we go.”

9:03 a.m. ET: Kelly Says Michael Can Fill in for Her

Ripa then joked that her outgoing cohost can return when she goes on vacation. “You could fill in for me. I start vacation in a couple of weeks,” the mom of three quipped. “So I’ll let you know.”

“I don’t know about that,” Strahan replied. “Do they say too soon? Yes.”

9:11 a.m.: Michael’s ‘Flashback Friday Farewell’

Ripa eventually transitioned into a segment that looked back at Strahan’s finest moments on the program.

“And as part of ‘Michael’s flashback Friday farewell,’ this is your flashback here now. Here we go,” she shared. “Stories, dancing, eating, playing, games, trending topics and surprises are just some of the things that make up the part of the show we call this, ‘Host chat.’ These are the first 20 minutes of the show. Sometimes 13, sometimes 27. We get to sit here and talk about the day’s events and what’s new in our lives and it’s become a signature of our show. And as a matter of fact, a lot of shows, by the way. It really has. So now, let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable ‘Host chat’ moments we have had together.”

9:23 a.m.: Matt Bomer Thanks Michael, Calls Kelly ‘The Best in the Business’

Ripa’s close pal Bomer sat down to chat with the cohosts on Friday, and he kicked off the interview by thanking Strahan for his contributions. “I’ve got get a little sappy to start this off, and thank Michael helping the great unrequited love of my show, Kelly Ripa, host this show so well,” The Nice Guys actor said to the cohosts. “It’s been a pleasure doing this show for four years. Whether you’re here looking all dapper or on a gold lame thong on Magic Mike. You always conduct yourself with great intelligence and generosity and I wish you the best.” (Strahan appeared alongside Bomer in 2015’s Magic Mike XXL.)

Bomer then gave a shout-out to Ripa. “My girl is the best in the business. And I’m so excited to see how the show goes,” Bomer said. “And it’s all good.”

“Thank you,” Ripa replied. “You’re so sweet. Oh my God, you’re the best. When Matt Bomer shines his ray of light on you, don’t you feel like you’ve hit the jackpot?”

9:45 a.m.: Michael’s Flashback Friday Farewell

“On September 4, 2012, this man right here, bolted into the studio. You remember? Yeah. And a new chapter of the Live story began,” Ripa reminisced. “During the past few years, we’ve had a lot of fun. We’ve mad made a lot of memories and we’ve even learned a thing or two about Michael Strahan. Michael, this is your life.”



A montage then played of Strahan’s most memorable moments, highlighting his willingness to try anything on camera once. The flashback recounted Strahan dressing up in a costume from Broadway’s Kinky Boots, participating in a Tough Mudder competition live on air and meeting his own life-size wax figure on the show.

The segment concluded by replaying part of Strahan’s first day as the official co-host of Live. “A lot has happened. A lot has happened,” he said with a smile after watching the piece.

Get ready to see plenty of Anderson Cooper over the next several months.

Rumors that Kylie Jenner and Tyga have called it quits have once again surfaced. TMZ is reporting that the long-time couple decided to split shortly before the Met Gala (in early May). This story is backed up by the fact that both of the stars attended the Gala, but opted to walk the red carpet separately.

After the “acrimonious” break-up, Kylie is said to have been angry that Tyga still took up his invitation to the Met Gala, something he only received because of his association with her.



Multiple sources have confirmed the breakup, with one telling E! News, “it was a long time coming.” The sources have also claimed that Kylie and Tyga were dealing with more than their fair share of relationship drama due to the complicated dynamic of their families. If you don’t already know, Tyga is the baby daddy to Blac Chyna’s baby. Blac Chyna is now engaged to Kylie’s brother Rob and currently pregnant with his first child.

Kylie and Tyga have been dating since back in October 2014. Just recently, Tyga was featured on Kylie’s family’s reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan on their family vacation.

Neither Kylie nor Tyga have commented on the reported split. Admittedly, there is a pretty good chance that they will end up getting back together before anything is even confirmed – That’s young Hollywood for you!

