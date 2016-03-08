Click to read the full story: Kelly Clarkson talks Dr Luke blackmail & Eric Andrews wins legal fight but nude video still online

After the judge ruled that pop singer Kesha was not allowed to exit her contract with Sony Music numerous celebrities came forward to express their support for the songstress. From Lady Gaga praising her to Taylor Swift donating $250,000 towards her legal fees, Kesha has rallied up a powerful group of supporters.

American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson is now joining the pack and showing her solidarity with Kesha. While on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kelly revealed that she too has had difficulties while working with producer Dr. Luke (note: he is the main reason Kesha is trying to get out of her contract).

On the radio talk show, Kelly confessed, “The last time I worked with [Dr. Luke] I got blackmailed by my label. They were like, ‘We will not put your album out if you don’t do this.’ It was really hard for me. I try to make the best of the situation.” While Kelly admitted that she believes Dr. Luke is a talented music producer, she also explained that he is incredibly hard to work with. She said, “He’s not a good person, to me. We’ve clashed before. He’s difficult to work with; he’s kind of demeaning.” Kelly’s experience with Dr. Luke very much rings true to what Kesha has been claiming throughout her legal battle against him. Kesha says that she ended up in rehab for an eating disorder, as Dr. Luke continuously body shamed her. In addition, Kesha is also alleging that Dr. Luke sexually abused her as well.

Unfortunately, even with some of the biggest names in the music industry rallying behind her Kesha has a long road ahead of her as she tries to find a way to move past this traumatic time in her life.

Unlike Kesha, sportscaster Erin Andrews came out on top in her recent legal battle. As you may recall, back in 2008 a video of Erin changing in her hotel was posted online without her consent or even knowledge [of its existence]. It later turned out that Michael David Barrett, a fellow patron of the hotel, filmed Erin by utilizing a peephole in the wall of an adjacent room.

Inevitably, Michael pleaded guilty to both stalking Erin and filming the video. Subsequently, he was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Erin, on the other hand, has been spending most of her time in the midst of a lawsuit. After the incident, she proceeded to file a suit for $75 million against the Marriot Nashville, where the video was shot. For the past week, she has been immersed in an emotional trial where she claimed that her life drastically changed after the video was posted online and seen by over 17 million people around the world.

Fortunately, the draining trial turned out to be well worth all of Erin’s time and effort. On Monday, the jury reached a verdict and ordered the hotel chain to pay Erin $55 million.

Interestingly enough, seven years after Andrews discovered the video, it’s still playing on the internet.

