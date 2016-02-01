Click to read the full story: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 1111 Great Kris & Lamar Odom’s brothel storyline

If you haven’t gotten enough of the Kardashians from the headlines this week, you are in luck – as the newest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians dished plenty more family drama for our viewing pleasure. In tonight’s episode, the family tried to enjoy some birthday celebrations amidst some unfortunate events.

The episode kicks off with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney planning their mother Kris’s 60th birthday party. The girls hire a team to help them plan the most extravagant birthday party imaginable. In addition, they all agree that they are going to remake the birthday video Kris made with her late ex-husband Robert for her 30th birthday.

Shortly after this Kim and Khloe have a one-on-one conversation. Here, Kim reveals that Scott has checked himself into a 30-day rehab program. Khloe half-jokingly says that he should stay in for longer, but admits she is surprised and happy to hear he is trying to make a change. However, Khloe can’t help but be skeptical considering how many times Scott has checked himself into rehab in the past.

Shortly after, the episode features some news coverage from when Lamar Odom was found unconscious in front of a Las Vegas brothel. The show informs viewers that they decided to stop filming for a few weeks during this incident. However two short weeks after, everything is picked up again and viewers get to see some of the family members’ reaction to the situation.

Just as it was reported in real-time, the family explains that Khloe was by Lamar’s side non-stop. Kris goes on to claim that Khloe hadn’t even showered or slept during the first week after it all happened.

Meanwhile, Kanye decides to go forward with his surprise party for Kim, despite all of the stress that the family has been under. The rapper ends up transforming a movie theatre into a casual venue, where he got all of the guests to dress in Kim-esque attire and wear baby bumps so that Kim (who was very pregnant at the time) felt more comfortable.

Despite claiming she didn’t want to celebrate her birthday, Kim is gleaming when she sees all of her friends and family wearing monotone outfits and large baby bumps. Evidently, it was a nice temporary distraction from the rough situation going on in other aspects of the family’s life.

At the birthday celebration, Kylie ends up talking to her father Caitlyn about babies. Kylie asks what age Caitlyn thinks is good to start having babies. Caitlyn replies with “30,” however Kylie states that she thinks that is too old. Kylie goes on to reveal that “all of the psychics” she has seen have told her she is going to have two kids. This prompts Caitlyn to reveal that the reason her and Kris had Kylie was to give Kendall a playmate.

Later on, the sisters continue to plan out Kris’s birthday party and try to find a time that they can all get together in the studio to record the remake of Kris’s birthday song. In confessional, Kim admits that they did consider cancelling the event considering Lamar’s critical situation, however, she says, “Deep down, I know Lamar would want us to have this party.” Thus, they trek on in planning the party and try their best at rewriting the lyrics to better-fit Kris’s life at 60. Needless to say, it is a good thing that Kanye is the rapper and not Kim.

The episode ends off with Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie meeting at the recording studio. At this point, the sisters have decided not to both Khloe with things surrounding their mom’s birthday party, as they want her to be able to solely focus her energy on Lamar. While they know they are leaving her out of the planning for the right reasons, they also worry that she might be upset she was not asked to come to the studio.

After the four sisters record the song both Kendall and Kylie end up leaving the studio early. Kim and Kourtney then listen to the recording of them and decide they are going to re-sing the song just the two of them, as they have higher voices that mesh better than their younger sisters (who have “manly” voices according to Kim). In addition, Kourtney points out that it will make Khloe feel better, as she won’t be the only sister not singing the song in their mom’s birthday video.

