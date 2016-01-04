Click to read the full story: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 1107 Scott Disick’s Shady Tears

After the short hiatus, season 11 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians returned for its first episode of 2016, “Return from Paradise.” While in reality Kendall Jenner was last seen lounging on a yacht with Harry Styles in St. Barths and Kylie was photographed with her man Tyga hitting the slopes, the show is just covering the latter half of the family’s summer vacation (which was also in St. Barths). This is just another reason why the ratings have fallen so dramatically for the show in previous seasons; by the time the show airs, the news is very old with a family whose every movement, tweet, Instagram, fart, burp and whine is immediately known.

The episode kicks off with Kourtney continuing to pretend she isn’t fazed by all the stories she is hearing about Scott partying with random girls. Meanwhile, most of the other family members head out on another boat trip, where once again Kendall is feeling annoyed by her sister Kylie. While out on the boat, Kylie and Tyga try out fly diving, which Kendall claims she already had plans to do with Kylie. However, Kendall ends up getting left out from the activity and expresses her frustrations to Khloe.

Back at the hotel, Kris is trying to convince Kourtney that getting back in the dating game would be the best thing for her. However, Kourtney is still not into the idea, which isn’t surprising considering it has literally been mere weeks since she ended her 9-year relationship with Scott. Kourtney goes on to explain that she thought Scott was “the one.”

The next day, Kourtney and Kim are in their element as they dress up their two young daughters Penelope and North in mermaid suits and snap as many pictures of them as they can. Admittedly, the two little girls do look really cute as they hold hands and yell “cheesies” at the camera.

Meanwhile, Kylie is also having some photo shoot fun. Kylie gets the family’s makeup artist to take hundreds of pictures of her, as she flaunted her assets in a black and white bathing suit. Needless to say, her boyfriend Tyga was having the time of his life watching her pose all over the poolside.

Later in the day, Kendall, Kim and Khloe enlist a famous local photographer to come to the hotel and take some photos of Kourtney. They all agree that Kourtney is looking “bomb” since her split and deserves a good pick-me-up. Fortunately, Kourtney seems to enjoy the confidence boost and is praised by Khloe for being a “bad ass bitch” that Scott is subsequently missing out on.

At dinner, Kris and Tyga get into a discussion about tattoos. Moments after, Kris notices Tyga’s “Kylie” tattoo and after initially being shocked she admits that it “is actually kind of pretty.” Kourtney chimes in, “as long as Kylie doesn’t get a “Tyga” [tattoo] we’re good.”

I know the Kardashian/Jenner clan is not the average family, but it is still crazy how fast they moved on from the fact that Tyga has 18-year-old Kylie’s name tattooed on his arm.

The group then begins talking about Rob’s tattoo collection. Unfortunately, this episode’s airing coincided with the recent news that Rob was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Subsequently, this made Kim’s jokes about his weight struggles and tattoos stretching rather cringe worthy.

Later on, Kylie and Kendall finally confront one another about the evident tension between them. Kendall explains that she is feeling left out and was looking forward to a family-only trip, which didn’t include Tyga. At first, Kylie gets defensive but then finally realizes that she owes Kendall some quality sister bonding time.

After a fun and drama filled trip, the family heads back to Los Angeles.

Shortly after, Kris is seen having a business meeting with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and a potential business partner/friend. Here, they discuss opening a restaurant in Calabasas. Kim suggests the names “Dash Diner” and “Dine and Dash,” which follows suit of their clothing store, which is named “Dash.”

Surprisingly, none other than Scott himself interrupts the meeting. All of the family members except Kris seems shocked to see him walk in – thus, it becomes pretty clear that Kris had planned this drop-in all along.

Soon after, Scott sits down with the sisters and Kris and tries to explain his reckless behavior. Scott goes on to claim that he has been having a very difficult time coping with the loss of his parents. Despite Scott trying to play the victim, Khloe abruptly cuts him off and tells him that he was the one who isolated himself from the family.

In confession, Kim admits she is happy to have Khloe there, as she is always the one brave enough to speak her mind.

Scott goes on to explain that while he has apologized to Kourtney a million times, he wants to apologize to the rest of the family. He claims he finally understands he needs to help himself before he can offer stability to his kids and Kourtney.

During all this, Kourtney mainly stares blankly at her ex but begins showing emotion (and the presence of a heart) when Scott breaks down crying. He tells them that he is so ashamed for publicly embarrassing them. Scott boldly states, “If I didn’t have [my kids] I would kill myself.”

In the end, it looks like Scott’s big apology won over the family. However in confessional Kourtney says she is hesitant to believe that Scott will actually change his behavior as he has been down this path many times.

Fast-forward to now, it is hard to say whether or not Scott and Kourtney were able to completely mend their relationship. While they have been photographed together and with their kids, Scott still seems to be heavily involved in club appearances, which is probably not the change that Kourtney was hoping to see from him.

