On this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, “The Digital Rage or Blood, Sweat and Fears,” Blac Chyna’s new app causes for some tension between family members. In addition, Khloe has a hard time dealing with Lamar.

The episode opens up with Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney talking to their good friend Jonathan Cheban about the dynamic between them and Rob’s fiancée Blac Chyna. Khloe confesses that she skipped out on the Mother’s Day festivities this year because Rob and Blac Chyna attended the gathering for Kris. She told Jonathan, “There’s a lot of tension unresolved with my brother.” On the other hand, Kourtney confirms that she did attend the Mother’s Day party and that everyone was getting along just fine. In fact, Blac Chyna brought her kid King Cairo (who is the son of Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga) to the event, and all of the kids loved hanging out with each other. When Jonathan expressed some hesitation towards the idea of the family embracing Blac Chyna so swiftly, Kourtney Kardashian quipped back, “My brother’s having his first kid. What am I going to do except support him?”

Next, Khloe is seen hanging out with her ex-husband Lamar Odom. In confessional, Khloe explains that she has been determined to keep Lamar on a positive path so he doesn’t fall back into his dangerous old habits. Lamar tells her that he is planning to go to Santa Barbara to attend an intense training camp, with the hopes of getting back into professional basketball. Khloe is rightfully nervous about Lamar’s plans and in confessional says, “Basketball is obviously Lamar’s passion and love, but going to a basketball camp is a big step, and I don’t want to set him up for failure. There’s not a lot of trust there.”

While getting ready for a photo shoot, Kourtney tells her glam squad about a recent spat she had with her brother Rob. She explains that Blac Chyna just put out her own line of emojis, and one of them seemed to show her slapping a figure that looks a lot like Kylie. In confessional, Kourtney admits, “This is the first time that made me question Chyna’s intentions.” Kourtney recounts that she called up Rob and yelled at him, but he assured her that the emoji was not intended to look like, or be, Kylie Jenner. Nonetheless, Kourtney admits that she is still unsure whether to believe her brother or not. Shortly after, Khloe and Kylie are seen hanging out. Here, Khloe asks Kylie if she is upset about Blac Chyna’s emoji of her. Kylie says that she is certain the emoji was not intended to be her (and also talked to Blac Chyna about it) and therefore is frustrated that the whole family is so up in arms over nothing.

Later, Khloe gets a phone call from one of Lamar’s good friend. He informs her that Lamar has been hanging around with a bad group of people again. Khloe expresses her frustration, stating that she has tried everything to get Lamar to change his ways. However, at this point she is feeling hopeless, as it appears Lamar is not willing to commit to a healthier path.

Rob goes over to Kim’s house to talk with Kourtney over the phone. Kim is hoping that her siblings will be able to smooth things over following their big blowout over Blac Chyna’s emoji app. Kourtney ends up apologizing to Rob for being so aggressive towards him and making assumptions about Blac Chyna’s intentions. She tells him that she is genuinely “excited for this new chapter in [his life].”

The episode ends off with Khloe, Kim and Kourtney going on a walk. Khloe opens up about the recent drama with Lamar. She explains that Lamar has repeatedly refused to get the help he so desperately needs. Kourtney advises her to stop putting so much energy into Lamar, as it is clearly harmful to her own health. However, Khloe says she has a strong feeling that if she doesn’t help him there is only one final outcome: death. In confessional, Khloe admits that it is very “disappointing” to see Lamar not have more faith in himself, especially considering all of the people who rallied around him at the end of 2015 when he nearly lost his life. Kim solemnly tells Khloe that she has to “prepare for the worse but try [her best].”

