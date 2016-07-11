Click to read the full story: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 1210 Feeling Iced Out with Kanye West

On this week’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians “Iced Out,” Khloe tries to mend her relationship with her brother Rob. Meanwhile, Kourtney joins Kim and Kanye on a trip to Iceland to celebrate her 37th birthday.

The episode opens up with Kim telling her sister Kourtney that she and her husband Kanye are flying out to Iceland soon. Kim reveals that Kanye wants her with him when he shoots his music video for his new song “Highlight.” With Kourtney’s birthday coming up, Kim decides to invite Kourtney on the trip. After some contemplation, Kourtney agrees to come, as she wants to be more “adventurous.” In confessional Kourtney admits, “I’ve always wanted to go to Iceland, but I just don’t know how I’ll feel being away from my kids on my birthday.” Subsequently, Scott finds out that Kourtney plans to be in Iceland on her birthday, and he feels notably left out. He explains that for the past 10 years he and Kourtney have spent all of their birthdays together and now that they are not a couple, it is going to be a big adjustment for him.

Over on the other side of town, Khloe is seen hanging out with Lamar. The two discuss Rob’s recent engagement to Blac Chyna. Khloe rants about how Rob doesn’t talk to her, yet he is in frequent contact with all of her sisters. Lamar says that he hopes Rob has thought long and hard about marrying Blac Chyna, as “marriage ain’t easy.” Khloe decides to try and call Rob, even though she has done so in the past and Rob has chosen to ignore her. Much to her surprise, Rob ends up picking up the call but spends pretty much the entire phone call talking with Lamar, who is sitting beside Khloe. Rob and Lamar make a dinner date for the upcoming Friday. This leaves Khloe feeling confused, as her brother refuses to reconnect with her, yet he was more-than-ready to make plans with Lamar.

Scott visits Kris at her home office. Here, he explains that he is thinking about surprising Kourtney for her birthday in Iceland. Kris inexplicitly turns Scott off of the idea and tells him to focus on being a “good person and a great dad” because this is what Kourtney truly wants from him. Shortly after, Scott calls Kim and tells her that he is contemplating flying out to Iceland for Kourtney’s birthday. However, unlike her mother, Kim is quick to bluntly tell Scott that it was not a good idea.

Later on, Kim, Kourtney, Kanye, Jonathan and two more of their friends jet off to Iceland. While there, they have plenty of fun as they visit various popular Icelandic tourist attractions, including an organic tomato farm. While Kanye heads off to a costume fitting for his impending video shoot, the others head to a blue lagoon and enjoy a dip in the country’s “fountain of youth.”

The next day Kourtney celebrates her actual birthday, and Kim realizes that she is in a bit of a bind. While her husband Kanye was expecting her to spend the day at his video shoot, Kim feels obligated to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday by doing a bunch of activities around Iceland with her. In the end, Kim decides to spend the day with her sister and their friends. After a day of exploring, Kim tries to make it to the end of Kanye’s shoot but unfortunately, gets there after it was all wrapped up. Although Kanye doesn’t admit it, Kim clues in that her husband is disappointed she wasn’t able to support him– which is ultimately what she was supposed to be doing while in Iceland. In the evening, Kim goes with Kanye to the studio instead of spending the night with her sister for her birthday. Kim wanted to make it up to her husband and show him that she was sorry for missing out on his big shoot. In addition, Kourtney reveals that Scott sent her a bunch of flowers, which she felt was very thoughtful of her ex.

When the crew all return to California, Scott convinces Kourtney to join him and their kids for a day outing in late celebration of her birthday. Scott and Kourtney have a fun day, as they take their kids to a local petting zoo and farm. While Scott still feels uneasy about missing her actual birthday, he is glad he could spend some time with her and their family.

Back in California, Lamar and Rob surprise Khloe by showing up at her home unannounced. Khloe is rightfully caught off guard as she asks them, “What is the point of this?” Rob proposes that Khloe joins him and Blac Chyna for an outing or they all have some drinks at her house together. Khloe shuts down his ideas, as she still wants to figure things out with Rob before going from “A to Z.” In confessional she explains, “I need to talk to Rob first. Rob and I just need to have a private conversation and hash things out so we can just move on and get out of this awkward space.” Eventually, Rob comes to understand Khloe’s point of view on things and her desire to figure out their relationship first. Rob agrees to have a one-on-one chat with Khloe before adding his soon-to-be wife to the equation. Lastly, Khloe is heard in confessional stating, “Rob and I have a long way to go but I want my relationship back with my brother.”

Although Rob did numerous things to make Khloe angry and upset with him, it looks as though she is going to wipe the slate clean in order to get their relationship back on track.

