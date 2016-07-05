Click to read the full story: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 1209 Rob Kardashian Oh Baby talk

In this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians “Oh Baby,” Rob Kardashian drops another huge bombshell on his family. In addition, Kylie tries to cope with her increasing levels of anxiety.

After their big family getaway to Vail, Colorado, the Kardashian clan returned to California and immediately got immersed in all the hustle and bustle that went on while they were away. In the beginning of the episode, Kris reveals to the confessional camera that she had a one-on-one conversation with Rob. During this, she finally got up to speed with everything that has been going on in his life.

While talking with Khloe and Kourtney, Kris notes that she is unsure whether she wants to go through with her business trip to Dubai. She explains that she wants to be around for Rob “just in case he needs [her].” After the girls convince their mom to live up to her work obligations, they become suspicious of what Rob could have told Kris to get her so on edge.

While at dinner with the family, Kylie opens up about the anxiety she has been facing lately. Kylie admits that she has been feeling more anxious than ever, and she feels it is related to her newly launched cosmetic company. In confessional, Kylie explains that she feels more impacted than ever when she reads negative comments about her lip kits. Nonetheless, even though she is anxious, she still proceeds to gear up for an upcoming restock of her lip kits.

While Kris jets off to Dubai with her boyfriend Corey, Rob finally talks in-person with his sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney. While at Kourtney’s house, Rob sits down with the trio and explains his point of view on the whole engagement situation. He tells his sisters, “[the engagement] happened spontaneously, so that’s why you guys weren’t in the loop. I was going to do this regardless; I just didn’t know when and it just ended up happening.” Rob went on to tell them that they should have at least congratulated him when they heard the news. Khloe fires back, “why would I say congratulations if I don’t know if it’s true or not?” Fortunately, Kourtney intervenes and tries to calm things down between her siblings. She tells Rob, “Of course, we would be happy for you. We’re allowed to be hurt that you didn’t tell us, but you’re also allowed to do it in your own way.” In the end, Rob ends up apologizing for leaving them in the dark about his engagement. Following this, he hesitantly goes on to reveal another huge change that is happening in his life. With the help of Kourtney’s guessing, Rob reveals that he and Blac Chyna are expecting a baby together. After ensuring he wasn’t joking, Kourtney and Kim both congratulate their brother. In contrast, Khloe is seen looking evidently distressed with her face in the palms of her hands. In confessional, Khloe explains that she doesn’t even know how to react to the news and at this point just feels “internal sadness.” Out of all the sisters, Khloe was the one Rob was always closest to (up until a few years ago) Therefore, when Rob began distancing himself from the family it hit Khloe the hardest. At the end of the sit-down, Kim agrees with Rob that she and the rest of the family need to start forming a relationship with Blac Chyna – as she evidently isn’t going anywhere.

While talking with her sisters Kourtney and Kim, Kylie opens up about her disdain for being famous. Kylie admits that she truly doesn’t feel she was meant to be famous, as she has a hard time dealing with all the pressure and frenzy associated with it. Kim then tells her that, she too, dealt with the same anxiety and issues. She goes on to tell her younger sister that it was only a few years ago that she learned to stay away from reading the media headlines and started living her life for herself and her family. In confessional, Kylie says that hearing Kim admit to previously struggling with fame is encouraging and helps her believe that she can get over her anxieties as well.

When Kris returns home from Dubai, she helps Kylie prepare for the restock of her lip kits. Due to the excessive demand for her products, Kylie is nervous that the site will once again crash (as it did the last time they put up new stock). Fortunately, the site handles all of the visitors (which there are well over 100,000 of) – although the backend has some difficulty computing all of the traffic coming through. Kylie is overjoyed, as positive comments flood her social media newsfeeds regarding her cosmetic line’s site. The lip kits end up selling out in less than 30 minutes.

Lastly, Khloe is seen hanging out at Kris’s house when she sees a picture Kylie posted on social media of her and Blac Chyna hanging out. In shock, Khloe asks Kris the backstory behind the picture. Kris explains that Kylie sat down with Rob and Blac Chyna and hashed some of the underlying drama between them. Almost immediately Khloe heads over to Kylie’s house to hear exactly what happened between her, Rob and BC. Soon enough, Kylie explains that she and Blac Chyna just talked everything out, specifically what went on between them and Tyga (Note: Blac Chyna and Tyga used to date, and they have a 3-year-old son together). Khloe does not look impressed when Kylie basically says that everything is now cool between her and BC. Sensing Khloe’s hesitance, Kylie preaches, “I think at this point we all need to be one big happy family ‘cause some things we just can’t control…” She then advises her older sister to have a sit down with BC as well. In confessional, Khloe explains that she doesn’t see the need to talk to BC cause she doesn’t have any issues with her. However, she admits that she still has a lot of work to do when it comes to mending things with her brother Rob.

You can catch more Keeping Up with the Kardashians next Sunday, July 10 on E!

Next Week on Keeping Up with the Kardashians:

Kim tries to juggle catering to both Kourtney and her husband while on a trip to Iceland. Scott contemplates surprising Kourtney while she is away.

The post ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 1209 Rob Kardashian Oh Baby talk appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay