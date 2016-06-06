Click to read the full story: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 1205 Faking it with Khloe, Kendal and Kylie Jenner

On this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians “Fake it ‘Til You Make it,” Kendall, Kylie and Khloe decide to go undercover and see what having a “normal day out” is really like. In addition, Lamar and Scott open up to each other about their substance abuse issues.

The episode kicks off with Kendall and Kris jetting off to Rome for the grand opening of a Fendi store. Their first night there is filled with photo ops, red carpets and big named fashion designers – including the head of Chanel and Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld. In confessional, Kris gushes about how amazing it is to interact with Karl, as she has idolized him for a very long time. She confesses, “I have been obsessed with Karl’s work and never thought I would own anything of his. Now here I am sitting with him.”

The next day Kendall and Kris make it their mission to get as much touristy activities packed into one day as possible. They venture around the city and admire all of the unique architecture. However, their day is cut short when paparazzi begin popping up. Kendall is notably upset that the paps have once again stopped her from doing what she wants to do. Kris tries to tell her to not let them bring her down, but Kendall still looks very disappointed.

Meanwhile, back in California, Khloe is seen talking with Scott. She asks him why he didn’t show up to Kanye’s big show at Madison Square Gardens (like he said he would). Scott explains that he didn’t want to be a “tag along” and look like he is merely there chasing his old family. In confessional, Khloe admits that she just assumed he wanted to go out partying or something instead. She didn’t consider that it was more about him being uncomfortable with the situation.

The next day, Khloe and Kourtney get together for a workout. Here, Khloe tells Kourtney about her discussion with Scott. She explains that she wants to make sure Scott still feels like he is part of the family, but she also doesn’t want to make things uncomfortable for Kourtney.

Shortly after, the family is gets together for dinner in celebration of the late Robert Kardashian Sr.’s birthday. Feasting on food from Robert’s favorite local Armenian restaurant, Khloe talks about some of her favorite memories with her father. In an attempt to make him feel included, Khloe opted to also invite Scott to the dinner. However, Scott looks very upset and dreary throughout the evening. His mood gets even worse when Khloe inquires about his new house, as he is evidently not comfortable with the fact that he is living on his own now – not with his kids and Kourtney.

Later in the evening, Scott and Lamar go off and discuss some of their personal issues. Scott tells Lamar that he was “super scared” when he came and visited him at the hospital after his overdose last year. Lamar says that he remembers feeling very trapped and scared while in the hospital. Scott then goes on to talk about his own struggle with substance abuse and his previous experiences in rehab. Lamar admits that he is taking his recovery “day by day,” but has already cut the bad influences out of his life. Lamar tells Scott that he wants to get better because he never wants to put Khloe through such a traumatic experience again. Unfortunately, since this episode was filmed, Lamar has [reportedly] fallen down the wrong path once again. In fact, last week numerous publications were reporting that his inner circle staged an intervention with Lamar after discovering crack pipes in his home.

The next day Khloe sees one of Scott’s social media posts, which is promoting an upcoming club appearance he is doing. Shocked, she shows Kourtney and expresses her confusion about how Scott continuously plays the “victim,” but then never does anything to get himself out of his hole of self-pity. Khloe rants to her sister about how Scott desperately wants his family back, yet he continues to act recklessly. In her confessional she states, “Scott needs to be more accountable…and if you want a relationship with this family, you have to try as well.” Shortly after Khloe visits Scott at his new place. She explains her frustrations and tells him to “start smiling more and stop being so moody.” Scott finally comes to the realization that Khloe genuinely cares for him and wants him around – regardless of his relationship status with Kourtney.

Later in the episode, Khloe decides to get a prosthetics expert to makeover her, Kylie and Kendall so that they can go out on the town without being recognized. Kylie expresses her excitement, as she complains that she “can’t remember what it’s like to go out and [have] nobody know who [she] is.”

Khloe gets remade into an old grandmother named “Dolores,” while Kylie and Kendall alter their looks just enough to be unrecognizable. All made-up, the girls first stop in at a Subway restaurant, where they are amazed by the fact that they ordered food without being hounded by people and/or paps. They go on a “Hollywood Tour” bus, as Kylie wants to see what the tour guides say about their family. The tour guide inevitably mentions Kim, prompting Khloe to exclaim, (in a grandmother-esque voice) “I don’t want to talk about those Kardashians.” Although they want to be stealth, the sisters proceed to broadcast their prosthetic adventures on their Snap Chats. Therefore, it isn’t long before fans and paparazzi begin recognizing them – despite their secret identities. While they had a few hours of near anonymity, the sisters end up making a mad dash to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Following their “normal day out,” Kim tells her sisters, “I think you have to accept the fact that the paparazzi aren’t going anywhere.”

