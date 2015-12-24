Click to read the full story: Kardashian Christmas Card Goes For Cute Over Campy & American Idol Nostalgia

The New Year kicks off with the farewell season of American Idol. After 14 seasons, the singing competition is ending its run with a final season full of nostalgia. On Wednesday, the show released a teaser of what fans can expect come 2016.

The video clip titled “Celebrating The Farewell Season,” kicks off by showing adoring fans watching the show from the very beginning when Kelly Clarkson took the crown, to the most recent round with winner Nick Fradiani. It then shows a brief glimpse of Ryan Seacrest’s over-the-top frosted tips that he donned when introducing the show back in 2002.

Fast-forward over a decade and while Ryan Seacrest is still taking on the hosting duties, the panel of judges has been repeatedly re-casted (especially in the past few seasons). Beginning with the most well-known panel that featured Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, we now enter season 15 with judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr.

In the clip Jennifer Lopez lovingly states, “American Idol changed people’s lives. Not just the contestants. Not just me. But the people watching it because it made them believe that they could do anything.”





The teaser includes numerous clips of the upcoming, emotional auditions that artists go through in hopes of landing a spot in the final season of the show. In addition, it also shows a brief second of Kanye West, who jokingly and randomly auditioned a few months ago.

Fortunately, the show has arguably established the 2nd best panel of judges with Jen, Keith and Harry – and thus, will hopefully be ending on a high note, as they have been struggling with viewership over the past few years.

You can catch the 2-day premiere of American Idol on January 6 and 7 on Fox.

If the royal family’s Christmas card is the most anticipated in the world, the Kardashians are definitely not far behind when it comes to their own public family memento.

Every year, the Kardashian clan releases an elaborate holiday card that features all of the family members (at that moment) dressed up in coordinated ensembles. However, this year the family decided to shake things up, as they released their 2015 card that features only 4 of their family members: the kids. In this year’s card Kourtney’s three kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign are joined by Kim’s daughter North West, as they all wear formal black outfits in front of an off-white background.

According to sources, there was a reason that the family opted with the kids-only card. A source explains, “This year, especially the last couple of months, was so hectic that it was hard to arrange a full family shoot. Showing the kids alone seemed like the perfect thing to do.”

This more simplified card is not all too unexpected, as most of the family has dealt with and is still dealing with changes in their lives. It was only at the beginning of 2015 that Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out, thus creating a different dynamic between family members. Secondly, brother Rob Kardashian is still lying low and reportedly battling with his weight and mental health. Both Kourtney and Khloe are dealing with drama regarding the men in their lives. In addition, younger siblings Kendall and Kylie are both hard at work, trying to establish their own personal brands.

