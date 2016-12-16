Click to read the full story: Kara Royster talks ‘Supernatural, Asa Fox and ‘Pretty Little Liars’

Recently on Supernatural episode 6 of Season 12 – ‘Celebrating the Life of Asa Fox’ – we meet Kara Royster, who plays Alicia, one of the twins (and as we find out later, the daughter of Asa). Kara is also known for Pretty Little Liars, where she is Yvonne Phillips. Alicia is one “badass witch hunter” (in Kara’s words), a role that looked a lot of fun to play.

Compared to your appearances on Pretty Little Liars, what was filming on Supernatural like?

Filming Supernatural was a blast! With Supernatural I got do some work with CGI, which I was a little nervous about since you don’t get to see it until the finished product, but it turned out amazing. Also, I got to travel to Canada which was super exciting for me since I have dual-citizenship. I got to explore Vancouver, which I had never been to and discovered that it is a beautiful city, filled with delicious restaurants and amazing shopping. Supernatural also differed from PLL in the way that I was not exploring a romantic connection but rather a brother-sister relationship (Kendrick Sampson). Not only were we brother and sister, we were fraternal twins, so it was an exciting challenge to find that synchronicity between us.

What do you enjoy most about being an actress?

I really enjoy discovering these new characters! I love that I can be the wild child on “Faking it,” the polished Yvonne on “PLL” or the badass witch hunter on “Supernatural.” It’s always such an amazing challenge to find that side of myself and then creating a character that people can relate to. I also always enjoy the people I work with! I have been so fortunate to work with some of the kindest and most creative people around! It’s such an amazing thing to work with people who, like myself, are excited to be there doing the thing they love.

Do you have any behind-the-scenes stories to share from Supernatural?

We had so much fun behind-the-scenes of Supernatural! Jared and Jenson are some of the nicest people I have ever met, and they truly love and know the show inside out. In the episode, Dean is holding the angel blade, and Jensen was able to tell me the whole history of it (even though I already knew because I’m a geek about the show, haha). Also, I always play a game on set called “Pet Peeve and Simple Pleasure,” where you go around and everyone names one thing they love and one thing that bothers them. We played on set, so everyday someone would come in and say “Oh! I got another one!” haha it’s a great way to learn about everyone.

Being a Supernatural fan, how awesome was it to be a guest star?

It was incredible! This is such a long-running show with awesome fans (if I do say so myself) so to be part of the huge and talented Supernatural family is such an honor. It was also fun to come on set and know the lingo and items around, like seeing a devils trap and saying wendigo was oddly normal to me haha.

If you could come back to Supernatural, what would your storyline be?

It was definitely one of my top experiences, and I would so so love to go back! I would love to see Alicia and Max come in and help the Winchesters on a witch hunt since it is their specialty. Also, it would be so interesting to see them explore their past more, perhaps who their mom is and their friends.

Do you have any upcoming projects you’d like to share?

Yes, I am recurring on the “Foster’s” on Freeform as Dawn, a flirtatious and athletic student who causes some jealousy between Callie (Maia Mitchell) and AJ (Tom Williamson). It’s so much fun being back on the Warner Brother’s lot, and I am actually friends with a lot of the cast.

