Kanye West Turns to Mark Zucerkberg for Debt Help?

So what do you do when you’ re millions upon millions of dollars in debt? Ask one of the richest self-made billionaires on the planet for help of course. But how does that work when you are the self-proclaimed “greatest artist”… ever?

Kanye West is claiming to be about $53 million in personal debt and in his latest round of Twitter posts (that man loves Twitter) he blatantly asks the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, to invest $1 billion in his ideas.

“I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt… Please pray we overcome… This is my true heart… Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas… if you want to help… help me…”

Now it is hard for me to take Kanye seriously right now. How are you going to ask the Silicon Valley guys to invest in you (instead of opening a school in Africa) when you have money. In fact, your wife has more than enough money to invest in your endeavors.

It is actually a huge slap in the face and pathetic for Kanye to beg for money. And for the love of God Yeezus, please stop making it seem like black folks need to monetarily support your fashion efforts when most black people can’t even afford your shit. You don’t do shit for black people.

This is entitlement at its best and is what happens when you continually put yourself on a pedestal. Being a charity case is definitely not a good look for “the greatest artist of all time.”

Bobby Kristina Estate Sues Family

It’s hard to watch the events unfolding after the untimely death of sweet Bobby Kristina Brown. It has been a whirlwind ride since she was found unresponsive in a bathtub full of water in her Georgia home in January 2015. From speculations that she was murdered to a host of unanswered questions, the mystery and mayhem are ongoing.

The latest bout of drama in the BK Brown camp involves a fight over the new 22-year-old’s possessions. The administrator of her estate, Bedelia Hargrove, “alleges that Pat and Cissy have failed to pay for the operation of the estate out of funds from Bobbi Kristina’s trust,” according to RadarOnline.

The suit was filed on February 4 in Fulton County Superior Court and claims “breach of trust.” Apparently, Pat Houston, BK’s aunt, and Cissy Houston, her grandmother, have not paid the costs of operating her estate but instead only bills they deem “reasonable.” The suit goes on further to say,

“Respondents are impairing and impeding the proper administration of the estate… To date, the respondents have failed and refused to pay any expenses of administration of the estate after proper and repeated demands from the petitioner.”

This continues to be one of the most unfortunate Hollywood stories and an end to the craziness doesn’t seem to be anywhere in sight.

50 Cent: “Jay Electronica Who?”

So this makes beef number two, or maybe it’s three, for 50 Cent thus far, and it is only the middle of February. Leave it to him to diss someone by dismissing their existence.

Rapper Jay Electronica said during a live Periscope stream that 50 cent is “on some sucker shit.” He also threatened physical harm to the Queens, hit maker. .

“50 Cent at once, he was a good rapper… “Right now he got the potential to be a rapper, but he’s on some sucker shit…and we will slap 50 Cent’s eyeballs loose out his scalp.”

Now, what brought this on, I am not sure. Perhaps he needed to add a bit of relevancy to his currently dry career. Whatever the reason for the jab, Fiddy, in champion fashion, replied to an Instagram follower who asked if he’s phased in any way by what Jay said.

“Who is that? I don’t even know a song from him. LMAO.”

That’s how you really get under someone’s skin. Act like they don’t even exist. Jay Electronic didn’t stop at 50 cents, though. He also had something to say about Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar.

“Kendrick is my son. Kendrick is my baby; Kendrick wishes he could be me.”

Um, Jay E, didn’t you do a song with Kendrick not too long ago? That’s why you’re not hot right now (or ever). You’re too cocky about your shit and no one really knows who you are. I mean your only real claim to fame is that YOU are Erykah Badu’s baby father, sooooooo. Go make some music so you can get your relevance up.

Sigh… but that’s just my two cents.

