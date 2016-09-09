Click to read the full story: Kanye West takes on Tyga and Joe Manganiello works out his Deathstroke

It sure helps when the girl you are dating is the sister-in-law of highly successful rapper Kanye West. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Kanye signed Kylie Jenner’s long-time beau Tyga to his record label. Kanye announced the news while at a pop-up show at the Highline Ballroom in NYC.

Clearly elated by the fact that he is now on Kanye’s G.O.O.D. label, Tyga posted the video of Kanye announcing the news on his Instagram page.

Tyga, Instagram post:

Tyga’s latest career move comes at a particularly good time, as he just recently had to settle with a former landlord who claimed that the rapper owed him over $500,000 in rent and damages. In addition, it is rumored that Tyga’s Ferrari was repossessed at the end of August (although his girl Kylie was quick to replace it with a brand new Bentley). Hopefully, with Kanye looking out for him, Tyga is able to make a triumphant return to the rap game (as he hasn’t had any truly notable hits since his 2012 single “Rack City”).

During his pop-up show, Kanye also announced that he signed up-and-coming rapper Desiigner (who is known for his hit “Panda”). This is not too big of a surprise, as Kanye has already shown his appreciation for the young rapper through sampling his song on his latest album The Life of Pablo.

Unfortunately, Tyga isn’t getting too much support from social media users. Following Kanye’s announcement, countless users posted jokes, pointing out how difficult they feel it is going to be for Kanye to revive the rapper’s career. Even former reality star Spencer Pratt got in on the fun, posting, “If Yeezy can make a new hit for TYGA he is Disney.”

If Yeezy can make new hit for TYGA he is Disney — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 8, 2016

While Simon Cowell may have been Zayn Malik’s former mentor, he isn’t so fond of the star now that he has branched off and started paving his own path as a solo artist.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Zayn Malik is working closely with TV network NBC on a TV drama. The series will be about an up-and-coming boy band. Clearly, the network is hoping Zayn will be able to draw from his experience in One Direction – the internationally known boy band he quit back in 2015. NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke commented on the news, saying, “Zayn certainly brings an authentic point of view to this world where kids are catapulted into fame at a dizzying speed.”

After hearing the news of Zayn’s latest endeavor, music mogul Simon Cowell spoke candidly with Entertainment Today. Simon told the outlet, “I think [Zayn] should have come to me with it, if I’m being honest with you.” Going on to add, “Nothing surprises me anymore.”

Despite Simon’s unfavorable perspective on the situation, Zayn continues to work alongside show writers Sherri Cooper-Landsman and Jennifer Levin (who created The CW’s Beauty and the Beast), as well as Law & Order producers Dick Wolf and Noelle Wolf.

While the series is reportedly going to be titled Boys, NBC has yet to reveal a timeline for when fans can expect the series to debut. Stay tuned.

Joe Manganiello is sharpening his swords to take on Ben Affleck’s Batman as the supervillain Deathstroke. The “Magic Mike” and “True Blood” vet will appear in Affleck’s stand-alone Batman film as the DC Comics character.

DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns confirmed the casting to the Wall Street Journal in an article published Thursday. Manganiello then tweeted “it’s on.”

Affleck last month teased test footage of Deathstroke on Twitter, leading to a flurry of speculation online about when and where Batman might duel the famed villain.

Johns, who is co-writing Batman with Affleck, declined to comment on whether Deathstroke would appear in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” which is currently in production.

Affleck’s Batman reboot does not currently have a release date.

