On Tuesday, Rob Kardashian shocked the world (and undoubtedly his family as well) when he revealed his engagement to his girlfriend of about 3-months, Blac Chyna. Since the news surfaced, Rob’s family has all strayed away from making any public comments regarding Rob’s sudden engagement. All the Kardashian/Jenner women have run away faster from this news than a poly blend fabric.

However, on Friday Rob’s brother-in-law Kanye West finally broke the silence, as he revealed his thoughts on the whole situation. While traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport Kanye was asked about Rob and Blac Chyna’s engagement. Kanye went on to respond, “you know, Rob is my brother. I love Rob. I just roll with it. I love Rob; that’s all I can say. I love Rob.” Kanye then went on to confess that he hasn’t been invited to a wedding at this point.

While Kanye may be fine with the whole engagement, it appears that the rest of the Kardashian clan is not in the same boat. Even when Kim married NBA player Kris Humphries, who the rest of Kim’s family infamously didn’t like, the family supported her publicly. Thus, there is some definitely some underlying tension amongst the family members, as Rob continues to seemingly distance himself from them.

Gilmore Girls fans around the world are rejoicing, as former cast member Melissa McCarthy just revealed that she is returning for the 4-episode series reboot.

Just a few weeks ago the show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino explained that Melissa would not be reprising her role as chef Sookie, going on to state that there were scheduling conflicts. However, Melissa later went on to claim that she was never even asked to return for the Netflix revival. Thus, fans were lead to believe that there was some underlying conflict that would most likely result in a Gilmore Girls reboot sans Sookie.

Melissa McCarthy, Twitter post:

Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow. Wish them all the best!! https://t.co/II2Atug4wx — Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) February 2, 2016

Fortunately, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Melissa revealed that there have been some new developments, and she will now be returning to Stars Hollow. Having her tv show go off the air and starring in some recent crappy movies definitely served as an incentive to remind fans why they love her.

Melissa told Ellen, “There has been something that I have been asked about so, so many times and it hasn’t worked out, and there is…they’re making four new movies of the Gilmore Girls which is a show which was near and dear to my heart…and we could not get those schedules to work. And there was a whole thing. And then I was gonna be out of the country and blah, blah, blah. And literally about an hour and a half ago we figured out that I’m gonna go back and do it and I am so excited And they are gonna be amazing.”

The actress went on to exclaim, “[The show’s creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino is going to squeeze me in to do it and I’m very happy to go back to Stars Hollow…I’m just really excited about that. So it just happened and I got asked a lot about it and as of not even two hours ago it’s happening.”

A premiere date for the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls has yet to be released.

