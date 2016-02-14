Click to read the full story: Kanye West fashion show rant & Bill Murray shows fans phone flies

Another day, another rant from the one-and-only Kanye West.

On Thursday Kanye debuted his Yeezy Season 3 fashion line at his big Madison Square Garden event, which also doubled as the release party for his album The Life of Pablo. While there has been plenty of praise – and controversy – surrounding the event, there was one particular negative review that really rubbed the rapper the wrong way.

On Friday night, Kanye took to his Twitter page to express his outrage at the site MediaTakeOut. After the site had claimed that Kanye’s event was a “s*** show,” the rapper decided to defend his efforts publicly.

Kanye West, Twitter rant:

Kanye went on to address the site directly stating, “Your site is entertaining and hilarious, but certain things are just too far…you have no idea what I’ve had to go through. So many people didn’t make it and gave everything they had for me to stand on their shoulders and break through fashion. Fashion ain’t no joke for me…it’s a way of life…creative expression and industry.”

Shortly after Kanye also posted a picture of him from the show where he is seen sitting beside Caitlyn Jenner. The photo was posted on MediaTakeOut with the caption “WE GOT TONS OF PICS…FROM THE YEEZY SEASON 3 S*** SHOW THAT KANYE WEST HELD YESTERDAY…IT WAS SO BAD…THAT 50 CENT AND JAY Z LOOK…EMBARASSED TO BE THERE!!!”

The only thing he really accomplished with this rant was giving the website some priceless publicity along with giving their word more credence. If you don’t feel like a site is worth anything, the best thing to do is remain quiet. Nothing is more deadly to any website than silence.

Kanye and Caitlyn, Twitter post:

However Kanye unsurprisingly defended the support he received at the show. He explained that he is proud of the picture of him next to Caitlyn – who has continuously encouraged him throughout his creative process.

Currently, Kanye is working on finishing up his album, as fans are anxiously waiting for it to be released.

Meanwhile, legendary actor Bill Murray was also busy letting out some of his inner rage and frustrations.

On Thursday night, Bill was hanging out at the Vesuvio rooftop lounge in Carmel, California. He was in the area as he was participating in the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tourney.

While at the lounge a trio of fans was reportedly star stuck by Bill and were taking pictures and flashing their phone cameras “only 10 feet away from [him].” Subsequently, Bill got enraged with the invasion of his privacy and proceeded to grab the fans’ phones and throw them off the second story rooftop lounge.

Following this, the Carmel police were called to the scene, but Bill had already left the venue. However they contacted him on Friday morning, and Bill agreed that he would pay for the damages that the phones incurred. Fortunately, the three fans are not looking to press any charges, as getting their phones replaced by Bill Murray is enough of a reward in itself.

Hopefully, this serves as a lesson for fans…for the sake of your phone ask Bill before snapping any pictures!

