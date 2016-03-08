Click to read the full story: Kanye West declares death to CDs & Kim Kardashian needed some attention

It’s a new week, and already Katt Williams was jumped at Beanie Sigel‘s concert, Jada Pinkett-Smith finally responded to Chris Rock, Kanye West declares CDs over and his wife Kim Kardashian, needy for attention, posed nude for a selfie.

Katt Williams Jumped at Beanie Sigel Concert

So this happened. Comedian Katt Williams got beat up at a Beanie Sigel concert. Katt has been on one lately and the most recent “situation” he’s found himself in led to the physical altercation. Reportedly, members of Beanie Sigel’s crew retaliated after he threw the first punch.

In a series of videos uploaded to World Star Hip Hop, it was a chaotic situation, but from what I can see, Katt Williams is having some serious mental issues. That is the only way to explain his erratic behavior.

The incident happened in Philly at the Trocadero Theatre. Katt jumped on stage with Beanie as he performed his set. Williams was dancing around and even had the mic at one point spitting some lyrics. But things went south when he charged at another man who was also onstage.

It’s hard to watch what’s going on with him because it looks like a public meltdown. From hitting a clerk in the face in Atlanta and dissing Kevin Hart, challenging him to a stand-up showdown, to posting confusing videos to social media, this man needs help.

Please, somebody, help him.

Jada Pinkett-Smith Responds to Chris Rock Oscars Diss

It’s has been a week since the controversial 2016 Academy Awards took place and one of the most talked about moments involved an actress who didn’t even attend.

Well, if you let Chris Rock tell it, she wasn’t invited. Jada Pinkett-Smith was the butt of a few jokes during Rock’s opening monologue, which left a lot of people scratching their heads as to why he would go in so hard on her. From Tyrese calling him out for his comments to other notable black entertainers not feeling what he said, the growing consensus is that it was an unnecessary quip.

While a lot of people have sounded off on the comedian’s jabs at the actress, who boycotted the awards ceremony because of the lack of diversity in the nominees, Jada has finally chimed in on the situation. And in true Jada fashion, her response was classy and to the point. She told x17onine while walking through LAX,

“It comes with the territory, sweetheart… We got to keep it moving; there’s a lot of stuff we got to handle, a lot of stuff in our world right now. We got to keep it moving.”

Jada is unfazed by Rock singling her out during his set, and I love her all the more for it. That is how you respond to controversy. You politely say your peace and “keep it moving.”

Kanye West Says Death To CDs

If you are one to collect CDs of your favorite artists’ music, then you’re going to run into some issues trying to find Kanye West’s future projects in the format.

Kanye took to Twitter to let the world know that he will more than likely not release his music via CDs going forward.

“I was thinking about not making CDs ever again … only streaming.”

He pointed out that his 2013 album Yeezus was minimally packaged for a reason. And with his latest album, The Life of Pablo, only available through Tidal, Jay Z’s artist owned streaming service, it looks like he’s made the switch.

“The Yeezus album packaging was an open casket to CDs. R.I.P… Uuuuuuum, so there it is. … No more CDs from me.”

I see what he is doing, and I get it. It was only a matter of time before CDs, just like cassette tapes, became a thing of the past. And leave it to Kanye to be the one to usher in a trend that will soon be the standard in music listening.

Kim Kardashian West Posts Nude Photo… Just because

Since we are talking about Kanye, let’s talk about his wife, who seemingly needs some attention. She posted a totally nude selife on Twitter with the caption,

“When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL.”

Her reason? Just because. People speculate that it was taken last year before she was pregnant as she is blonde in the picture and was blonde then. If that is the case, she must feel left out amidst the attention her sisters and even her brother Rob are getting.

Always needing to be the center of attention, she and Kanye West are made for each other.

