Click to read the full story: Kanye West cancels tour for psych exam and Chrissy Teigen malfunction

Kanye West’s diehard fans got some disappointing news this week.

On Monday, it was confirmed that the rapper had decided to cancel the remainder of his “Saint Pablo” tour dates. This announcement came just days after Kanye was heard going on a lengthy in-concert rant, which included calling out Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Hilary Clinton and DJ Khaled.

Unfortunately, things don’t appear to be going well for the musician. Media outlets are now claiming that the star was brought in for psychiatric evaluation following his erratic behavior. A source told BuzzFeed that a call had been made by someone close to Kanye that was initially presented as a “disturbance call,” but soon after developed into a matter of “medical emergency.” Another source told the press that Kanye had been booked into a hospital facility for both his health and safety.

Although the story is still unfolding, TMZ reported that Kanye had been admitted to UCLA Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation. The media outlet also claimed that a doctor had been examining Kanye for possible sleep deprivation. In addition, according to sources within LA law enforcement, the 39-year-old “Fade” artist did not willingly check into the hospital. In fact, paramedics wound up having to restrain him in order to get him into the hospital transport vehicle.

Police told the media that West was taken in an ambulance to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric hold.

Representatives for West and his wife Kim Kardashian did not reply to several messages left by the AP seeking confirmation or comment.

The hospitalization was first reported by NBC News.

Kardashian had been expected to make her first public appearance Monday night since she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint last month in Paris. It was to come at the Angel Ball, a charity event in New York honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian.

But amid the reports about West, she did not show up.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were on hand.

When asked how the couple was doing, Jenner simply smiled and said, “They’re good.”

West had just pulled the plug on his Saint Pablo Tour after days of erratic and angry behavior that made an even hotter topic than usual on social media.

On Friday, during a concert in San Jose, West said he didn’t vote in the presidential election but would have cast a ballot for Donald Trump, praising the president-elect’s “method of communication” as “very futuristic.”

On Saturday in Sacramento, he ended his show after just four songs but not before a 10-minute tirade about Beyonce, Jay-Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV.

Over the weekend, West also flooded his Instagram account with nearly 100 fashion photos, many snaps of photos that were out of focus and poorly cropped.

Sunday’s show in the Los Angeles area was canceled then West decided to scrap the entire tour.

Concert promoter Live Nation said tickets would be fully refunded. The tour was to have made stops through Dec. 31 in Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., among others.

Could this also explain his making the statement that he would have voted for Donald Trump if he had voted?

More details to come.

If there is one star that knows how to make light of a situation it is supermodel Chrissy Teigen. The beauty is always cracking jokes, often at her own expense. Therefore, she inevitably couldn’t help but get in on the fun when her recent choice of attire received some criticism.

On Sunday, Chrissy attended the 2016 American Music Awards with her husband, John Legend. Here, she sported an incredibly high cut black gown. While she looked put-together for most of the event, there were a few moments in which her dress showed off a bit more than she had anticipated.

Following the event, Chrissy took to her Instagram to address her wardrobe malfunction. Beside three pictures of her posing at the Awards, Chrissy humorously included in the caption, “apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha.” Meanwhile, on Twitter Chrissy responded to a follower, who had called out the model for her revealing outfit.

The twitter user posted, “Underwear-free [Chrissy Teigen] what happened to being a lady? #SMH,” in which Chrissy cleverly responded, “I am pretty sure you could clearly see I’m a lady” – evidently referring to her brief moments of exposure.

Chrissy, Twitter post:

I am pretty sure you could clearly see I'm a lady. https://t.co/WmOtIhwaaR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 21, 2016

Whether you are a fan of hers or not, I think we can all agree that Chrissy has a knack for responding on social media with some pretty clever one-liners.

If you donate at least $10 to Bono’s charity (RED), the singer is giving you a chance to drink tea with him and Julia Roberts, enjoy a private concert from U2 or party in Las Vegas with “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum.

Those are three of the “experiences” donors can possibly win after giving money to (RED), which raises funds to fight AIDS. The campaign dubbed “(RED) SHOPATHAN,” in its second year, launches Tuesday, one week before World AIDS Day, which is Dec. 1.

“It is a battle now for funding. It’s just a street battle, pitch battle, and we have to keep this stuff in the news, or literally those people don’t get the drugs. It’s that simple,” Bono said in an interview with media outlets last week. “We have to just remind people that America has led the war on this tiny little virus and is winning the war, but it is unthinkable, but it is possible, that if we stall on funding, then we start to undo all this good work.”

Other “experiences” that can be earned after donating on Omaze.com/RED include a night out with Neil Patrick Harris; tickets to see Broadway’s “Hamilton” and backstage access with show star Javier Munoz; a Snapchat and jet ski adventure with DJ Khaled; and a studio hangout with One Direction’s Liam Payne.

The campaign will return to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a full show on Tuesday night, where Bono, The Killers, Herbie Hancock, DJ Khaled and Halsey will perform, while special guests include Roberts, Tatum, Patrick Harris and Kristen Bell.

Bono will sing a re-worked version of Cole Porter’s “Well, Did You Evah!” and the Killers will perform Christmas songs.

“The Killers are doing Christmas songs to end all Christmas songs,” Bono said with a laugh, “which actually, believe or not, has me singing ‘if you don’t help people with AIDS you’re going to hell.'”

“I wrote that line,” Kimmel said during the interview about the original song, written with Brandon Flowers of The Killers. “But that’s true – if you don’t help people with AIDS you are going to hell, and that seems like a good enough reason to help alone. I mean, just think of yourselves.”

Last year’s campaign offered donors a visit to the set of “Game of Thrones,” walking a red carpet with Meryl Streep and spending time with George Clooney. This year’s offers also include flying to Korea to hang out with K-Pop star G-Dragon and a “VIP Virgin event experience” with Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. Entries close on January 18, 2017.

“This is a really hopeful campaign, and we try to be playful, we try not to bring anyone down, but actually the politics behind it is very serious. And the money we raise will keep people alive,” Bono said.

This year marks (RED)’s 10-year anniversary, which Bono said has raised more than $360 million and impacted 70 million people through HIV testing, prevention, counseling and other services.

“This is a big deal in my life,” he said.

Actress Naya Rivera has filed for divorce from actor Ryan Dorsey, her husband of two years.

Rivera, who starred on the Fox musical series “Glee,” cited irreconcilable differences for their breakup.

Rivera filed for divorce on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles Superior Court, and it was first reported Monday by celebrity website TMZ.

She is seeking sole custody of their 1-year-old son.

Her filing states the pair’s assets will be divided by an agreement they signed after marrying in July 2014.

Rivera wrote about her relationship with Dorsey in her book “Sorry Not Sorry” that was released earlier this year.

After her first relationship with Dorsey ended, she began dating rapper Big Sean before they endured a very public breakup.

A few months later, the 29-year-old actress married Dorsey.

The three golden elevator doors in the Trump Tower lobby have turned into the most unlikely television feature.

C-SPAN is carrying a near-constant video feed across from the elevator bank, catching people as they arrive for and depart from meetings with President-elect Donald Trump at his residence. Monday offered star-gazing potential as television news personalities were summoned – and an unexpected performance from New York’s Naked Cowboy.

It all seemed natural, considering the unseen star is the nation’s first elected president who was once a TV reality star.

“This is for people who love watching a government in transition,” said C-SPAN spokesman Howard Mortman, “or who love watching a bank of elevators.”

The feed comes from the television network pool set up by reporters on stakeout duty in the lobby below the president-elect’s residence. Most of the time the camera shot is fixed in place, focusing on the elevator doors and a golden security desk with a “TT” insignia.

C-SPAN began showing it last Wednesday, airing nearly 23 hours of the doors last week. The stream is constantly shown on C-SPAN’s website, with highlights on the TV network itself, say when somebody decides to address reporters’ questions.

On Monday, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos stepped off an elevator and away from the off-camera reporters. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer walked across the lobby in front of the waiting media.

“Wolf, how was the meeting?” someone asked, and Blitzer ignored the question.

Television news stars and executives were invited on two days’ notice to the off-the-record meeting. Lester Holt and Chuck Todd came from NBC News; John Dickerson, Charlie Rose and Gayle King from CBS; David Muir and Martha Raddatz from ABC News. Top television news executives like ABC’s James Goldston, CNN’s Jeff Zucker and Fox News’ Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy also attended.

It’s not unusual for television executives and personalities to meet for off-the-record conversations with presidents, particularly when they have particular policies to push.

There was certainly a lot for the incoming president and media executives to discuss, beginning with Trump’s near-unceasing attack on the media during his campaign. Since the election, the media has expressed concern about whether Trump will stick to protocol by allowing a protective pool to cover his whereabouts, and when he will hold his first news conference as president-elect.

Less than 90 minutes after the planned start of the meeting, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway emerged from the elevator with NBC News President Deborah Turness. Turness peeled away, and Conway took questions from reporters.

She called it a congenial and candid meeting, giving few details. “From our perspective, it was great to hit the reset button,” she said.

Asked about incidents of intimidation or violence involving Trump supporters since the campaign, she appealed to reporters for their assistance in helping the country move on. “Some people are still in election mode, and the election is over,” she said.

“Thanks for sharing your bosses with us today,” Conway said to the reporters, saying Trump will meet Tuesday with editors from The New York Times.

Conway’s appearance on “Trump Tower Live” came less than an hour after the guitar-wielding Naked Cowboy stepped in front of the camera for a few songs. The Times Square denizen is known to tourists for wearing a cowboy hat, white underwear and little else.

Monday he had something special for the camera: “Trump” painted on the back of his underwear.

The post Kanye West cancels tour for psych exam and Chrissy Teigen malfunction appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay