According to the latest reports, rapper Kanye West is looking to further expand his fashion empire. The star –who successfully runs both a shoe and clothing line – reportedly wants to venture into the realm of athletic uniforms.

While you would expect someone of Kanye’s caliber to be eyeing design contracts with the big leagues (i.e. NHL, NBA, NFL), according to TMZ, Kanye is looking to collaborate with a very specific [and not so prestige] sports team

Late last week, TMZ reported that Kanye is hoping to team up with Calabasas High School, which is situated very close to his and his wife Kim Kardashian’s home. Supposedly, the “Famous” rapper wants to provide the school with completely re-vamped athletic wear designs. In addition, he is hoping to help them rebrand their sports teams, from the Calabasas Coyotes to the Calabasas Wolves. According to TMZ, Kanye has already had preliminary meetings with some of the school’s officials. However, some of the faculty expressed disapproval over Kanye’s idea of switching their school mascot.

Despite the fact that not everyone at the school is on-board with the idea of handing the reigns over to Kanye (as of now), it is likely that the collaboration will go forward. Kanye is reportedly offering the school a sizable donation if they allow him to get creative with their sports teams’ looks.

Tyler Posey isn’t afraid to admit he needs help sometimes.

“I’ve struggled a lot with therapy because it’s got a stigma to it and also it’s really gotta work for you, I’ve found. As open as you can be about it and as willing as you want to kind of experiment with therapy you still have to find the right person that speaks to you and feels like a good fit for you,” the “Teen Wolf” actor told media outlets at the JED Foundation’s 16th annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street Monday.

“The best thing about it is getting it all out there. Whatever you have on your chest it just feels really good to talk to somebody who you have no ties to … so I think therapy is great. I think everyone should try it out,” the 25-year-old continued.

Posey first struggled with depression after losing his mother to breast cancer and calling off his engagement to his former fiancée Seana Gorlick, both in 2014, so he turned to therapy to deal with his grief. Since experiencing the benefits of mental health services, Posey has inspired those closest to him to also try it.

“Taking even one therapy session is just one step in the right direction to getting help and getting better, so I think it’s great. I love it. I’ve convinced a lot of my friends to get into therapy, and they’ve given it a shot. Sometimes it’s not for everybody at that time,” Posey explained, adding that he’s started to reduce his sessions because of the improvements he’s seen.

“Right now I’m somewhat OK and mentally stable that I don’t need to be in it a couple of times a week, whereas other phases of my life I felt like I needed it at least a couple of times a week. Therapy just kind of gives you resources to manage your life outside of therapy, so you can kind of ween yourself off of it a little bit.”

For those afraid to go, Posey assured it’s a “safe place.”

Rihanna used humor and some serious shade to respond to some body-shaming that recently made its way around the Internet.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday with a meme that some followers are calling the “perfect” response to being called out for her apparent weight gain. Rapper Gucci Mane appears in two different body weights in a split photo with big block letters that says, “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.”

Mic drop.

Thousands of her fans began leaving comments under the photo, which has been liked over 624,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

One comment read: “Yasss baby!!! Well said!”

While another fan wrote: “You will always be forevermore beautiful, I really don’t understand what the heck everyone is going on about, @badgalriri you’re a beautiful woman a inspirational woman.”

Rihanna did not call out a specific publication in her Instagram post, but an article published last week by sports blog Barstool Sports prompted some backlash from critics. The article, “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” has since been deleted from the site and its founder David Portnoy published a statement on May 30 to explain his decision.

“To be honest I don’t think the blog was as bad as many are making it out to be, but I’ll tell you this. It wasn’t that funny either, and I could have told you with absolute certainty that feminists would hate it and use it as an example of ‘there goes Barstool being Barstool again.'” Portnoy wrote.

The article was written around a series of photos that show Rihanna wearing a loose fitting top and baggy jeans. Barstool writer Chris Spags asserts that the singer is “pushing 180,” and her new body might inspire other women to gain weight, given her social media influence and star power.

Portnoy’s statement, which did not include an apology, said Spags’ article mostly fell flat.

“There are just certain topics that you better nail if you’re gonna write about them because you know they are hot button issues for us,” he wrote. “So if you’re gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight, you better be funny as f**k and you better make it bullet proof.”

Spags appeared to make light of the controversy on Twitter, joking that he was being “cyberbullied” by Rihanna’s fans.

Buzzfeed also published an article recently with a headline that read: “Rihanna’s Getting Thick And Fans Are Rejoicing.”

They kicked off their piece by writing: “First let’s get something straight: “Getting thick” is not an insult. I repeat, “getting thick” is NOT an insult.”

The piece featured several pictures of a curvier Rihanna to back up its claim. But unlike Barstool Sports, Buzzfeed appeared to celebrate Rihanna’s new figure.

While comedian Kathy Griffin has received ample criticism over her Trump mask photo controversy, she does have one star running to her defense. As you may have heard, Kathy landed herself in hot water when she posted a picture of her holding up a bloody Trump head mask. While the comedian is known for her blunt, outspoken ways, people on social media flooded her feeds with comments reprimanding her for being insensitive.

Late on Friday, actor Alex Baldwin took his Twitter feed to stick up for Kathy. In a series of posts, the star said, “Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy…baby…I’ve been there. The whole Henry Hyde thing with Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? A joke. That’s what I thought. That’s what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, “No! We’re serious!” No one, but all your gutless weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. Kathy…f*** then. F*** them all. No [one] believes [you meant to] threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot; all he has is Twitter fights. Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

Alex Baldwin, Twitter posts:

1- Dear Kathy Griffin,



Kathy….baby…I've been there.

The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

2- a joke. That's what I thought. That's what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, "No! We're serious!"

No one. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

3- but all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

4- Kathy…fuck them. Fuck them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

5- ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

Unfortunately, while Kathy has Alex on her side, she is still dealing with some major fall out resulting from her controversial photo shoot. Currently in the midst of a comedy tour, the star has had numerous of her upcoming shows cancelled. In addition, major TV network CNN just recently announced that they would not be having her on an upcoming show, as they had previously planned.

Lawyers for reality TV personality Josh Duggar say he faced “unwarranted public scrutiny” after his sisters were revealed to have told police they’d been molested by him.

Duggar’s lawyers made the comment in a complaint in which he’s seeking to join his sisters’ breach-of-privacy lawsuit. They’re suing the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas, and publishers of InTouch Weekly, which first revealed their identities.

The siblings were among the “19 Kids and Counting” on the TLC reality show that chronicled the personal life of Arkansas parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The show was pulled from the network after reports surfaced in 2015 that Josh Duggar had molested sisters Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar.

The siblings allege investigators promised them confidentiality after a tipster reported the molestation.

