It’s not just Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke who got slammed for copyright infringement. Justin Timberlake and Will.i.am have been sued for “Damn Girl”, Rick Ross has a need to visit the Caribbean, and Amber Rose has had her fill of rappers…for now

Justin Timberlake and Will.i.Am Sued for “Damn Girl.”

The golden boy of entertainment looks to be in a bit of legal trouble, again. Justin Timberlake, along with The Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am, is being sued for copyright infringement.

According to the Huffington Post, PK Music Performance is claiming that JT’s song “Damn Girl” from his 2006 “FutureSex/LoveSounds” album stole a big chunk of the tune from a disco song called “A New Day Is Here At Last.” The lawsuit obtained by People, alleges,

“A substantial amount of the music in ‘Damn Girl’ is copied from ‘A New Day Is Here At Last’… Specifically, a substantial part of the drum, conga drum, organ, bass guitar, electric quitter and saxophone parts in ‘Damn Girl,’ were all copied from ‘A New Day Is Here At Last.'”

PK Music Performance doesn’t want the song performed by Timberlake or anyone else publicly. And of course, they want some money, an undisclosed amount that they feel will suffice for “actual damages” from the song’s profits and for attorney’s fees. They are even going as far as requesting that all known copies of the song be handed over to hem so that they can destroy them.

Well, damn PK Music Performance.

Rick Ross Pleas… Wants to Travel Out of the U.S.

Rick Ross has been making a lot of music lately, which is probably why I (and others) forgot all about his legal issues.

Ricky Rozay is facing aggravated assault and kidnapping charges for an attack that happened on his property back in 2015. As the story goes, he was upset that two of his property managers threw a party without his permission. Damn Ricky did you have to beat them up, though?

With everything that has been going on, it looks like he hasn’t been able to leave the country to tour. He is asking a Fayette Country judge to grant him that liberty; especially since he is contracted to perform overseas in April.

“My obligations, of course, you know me being an artist, is to my fans, and that’s what we’re trying to get to right now.”

Prosecutors don’t seem to care about his contracts because they are denying have asked a judge to deny his request. This is an unfortunate reality for the rapper because apparently he has six million dollars at stake if he is not able to perform.

“I would ask that the court not modify the condition of the bond,” prosecutor Michelle McCutcheon said.

Despite McCutcheon wanting to cock block Ross, the judge says he needs more time to make a decision about the state of Ross’ request. The MMG exec is staying positive despite what he’s facing. Ross says,

“The judge is extremely fair, and we’re going to keep doing what we gotta do to work through this.”

That’s the spirit Rick Ross, keep the faith homie.

Amber Rose Says, “No More Rappers.”

When you have been through what stripper turned model turn author, Amber Rose has been through, you have a good idea of what you are looking for in your next relationship.

Rose is known for her high-profile relationship with Kanye West whom she dated for two years before he ended up marrying Kim Kardashian. Amber then turned around and married Pittsburg rapper Wiz Khalifa and had a baby with him, but that ultimately didn’t work out either. After two messy breakups, Twitter beef, and name-calling, Rose has come to the conclusion that she is finished with rappers altogether.

In an interview with Tyler Henry on E!’s “Hollywood Medium,” she reveals that she does want love and more babies.

“I guess I wanna know if, if I’m gonna find love again, and if I’m gonna have more babies.”

Now from the clip we have seen from the episode that will air Sunday, February 21, it doesn’t look like she receives the answer is hoping for.

“What’s interesting about this is that I’m either seeing a relationship with someone who has a record label, I’m seeing a record label, record label, record label…”I don’t want you to date a rapper,” Henry tells her.

Amber’s reaction says it all,

“No, I don’t want to date a rapper anymore, get them away from me…. I’m very attracted to creative people, so that’s why they just, they call me.”

It’s always good to see a woman who understands the importance of learning from her mistakes.

