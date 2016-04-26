Click to read the full story: Justin Bieber still in Prince poo over comment and Blac Chyna family friend

As much as 22-year-old Justin Bieber tries to reinvent himself as a focused, down-to-earth musician, it just doesn’t seem to be working for him. Since reviving his career with his album Purpose, Justin has been attempting to wipe away his bad boy past and reconnect with the artistry that shot him to fame.

Unfortunately, he has once again landed himself in some trouble, as he continues to negate all of his recent self-rebranding efforts.

On Thursday, former California Breed guitarist Andrew Watt posted a touching tribute after the news of Prince’s death was made public. The musician candidly stated on his Instagram, “…today waking up to this news [about Prince’s death] I am truly beside myself…devastated…the last of the greatest living performers…” Andrew went on to call Prince his “guitar idol.”

While most followers responded by comforting Andrew and expressing similar sentiment regarding the legendary singer’s sudden passing, Justin Bieber thought it would be a good moment to show just how highly he thinks of himself. On Andrew’s post Justin coyly commented, “Well not the last greatest living performer,” assumedly referring to his own musical abilities.

Justin Bieber, Instagram comment:

https://twitter.com/DailyRapFacts/status/723319319979954176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Inevitably, both Andrew’s followers and Prince fans went off on Bieber’s seemingly self-entitled comment. It became even more evident that Justin has a long way to go before he earns the level of respect from music lovers like Prince has.

Bieber’s reps have sworn up and down that their client didn’t make the comment, and they were fake, but Justin hasn’t stepped up to the plate to say it himself. We know those mouthpieces are paid to lie for celebrities, so their word rarely carries much weight. Especially when it comes to Justin Bieber.

Young starlet Kylie Jenner once again dominated headlines all over the world after she posted a picture of her hanging out with her brother Rob’s fiancé, Blac Chyna. This particular photo gained ample attention, as it was previously believed that Kylie and Blac Chyna were feuding – partially due to the fact that Kylie is dating Blac Chyna’s former boyfriend and baby daddy, Tyga. However, the ladies seemingly put the feuding rumors to rest, as Kylie playfully captioned the photo (which she posted on Snapchat) “When we’ve been best friends the whole time…”

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat post:

Now sources are claiming that Kylie’s older sister Kim was the one who convinced the two ladies to mend things between them. An insider tells E! News that Kim ”100 percent” was the catalyst behind the unexpected hangout. The insider went on to claim, “Kim and Chyna have a history and they thought it would be a good way to break the ice with all involved. It didn’t take too much convincing for [them] to meet. They both wanted to have a sit down for a while now anyways.”

Reportedly, the two ladies began their sit-down by talking about Rob and his happiness. The fact that they both want to see him happy and healthy apparently helped the two find some much-needed common ground.

Shortly after Kylie posted the picture of her and Chyna, Rob took to his Instagram to praise the two ladies for making amends. Alongside a repost of the original picture, Rob captioned “So happy my girls finally got to talk and make peace! #MyFamily #AllLove”

Here’s hoping the cameras were rolling for this latest development in the ever-changing dynamics of the Kardashian family!

The post Justin Bieber still in Prince poo over comment and Blac Chyna family friend appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay