It is not just women and cars that Justin Bieber likes to show off all over his social media pages; the young singer used Snapchat to show off his latest addition – a gold tooth! On Wednesday, Justin revealed a new gold tooth to his fans. While showing it off, Justin also claimed that he has some big news coming our way.

In the short video, Justin is heard saying, “I haven’t slept in 24 hours. We’ve been working hard.” Going on to say, “I’ve got some big special news coming. I can’t tell you right now, but I can show you my gold tooth.”

At this point, it is unknown if the singer’s gold mouth embellishment is just temporary or a permanent fixture in his grin, however, he seemed to be very excited to show it off. In addition to Snapchatting the tooth, Justin also posted a picture to Instagram to show off his gold addition. At Jingle Ball, he did say it wasn’t permanent which isn’t too surprising. The only permanents things for him at the moment are his unruly behavior and obvious love for Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber, Instagram post:

While his “big news” is still under wraps, he appeared to be on a set when explaining that he had been “working hard.” Thus, perhaps he has another music video in the works to further promote his newly released album, Purpose. Maybe he’s worked out a Kardashian deal to marry the boring one Kourtney giving her yet another young unruly buck to discipline.

Justin did join in on the phone as The Late Late Show With James Corden celebrated Christmas a week early Thursday when the late-night host delivered a seasonal version of his popular Carpool Karaoke sketch. Many of the musicians that sat shotgun while Corden drove around Los Angeles this year – Justin Bieber, One Direction, Stevie Wonder, Carrie Underwood, Rod Stewart, Iggy Azalea and more – are back again for an all-star rendition of the Christmas classic “Joy to the World.”

Late Late Show band leader Reggie Watts and Jason Derulo also join in the fun, with Underwood and Wonder especially sinking into the chance to belt out a Christmas tune while driving around sunny L.A. A wedding dress-wearing Azalea even provides a one-line Christmas freestyle before breaking out into laughter.

Previous installments of Carpool Karaoke have seen Underwood singing Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” Wonder sharing a medley of his biggest hits, Bieber busting out Kanye West’s “Stronger” and One Direction auditioning Corden for their now-vacant fifth member spot. Check it out just below.





Since leaving The Late Show, iconic host David Letterman has been laying low and enjoying his newfound freedom. However, he has been garnering some (possibly unwanted) attention due to his new look. Lately, David has been seen sporting a full-grown beard that is definitely giving off a Santa Claus-esque vibe.

In a new interview with Whitefish Review, David decided to discuss his new look. He explained, “You know what? I used to say everyday, ‘I am so sick and tired of shaving.’ I had to shave every day, every day, for 33 years. And even before that when I was working on local TV. And I just thought, the first thing I will do when I am not on TV is stop shaving.” He goes on to point out, “…Everybody hates it. My wife hates it. My son hates it. But it’s interesting. I’ve kind of developed a real creepy look with it that I’m sort of enjoying.”

Later in the interview, David talked about seeing Stephen Colbert take over his role on The Late Show. David admitted, “I thought I would have some trouble, some emotional trouble, or some feeling of displacement, but I realized, hey, that’s not my problem anymore. And I have felt much better.”

Reflecting back on his over three-decade stint on the late night talk show, David confesses that he realizes it is a lot more “irrelevant” than it seemed when he was in the midst of it. David explained, “…because of this introspection, you believe that what you are doing is of great importance and that it is affecting mankind wall-to-wall. And then you get out of it you realize, oh, well, that wasn’t true to all.” He goes on to joke, “it was all silliness. And when that occurred to me, I felt so much better, and I realized, geez, I don’t think I care that much about television anymore. I feel foolish for having been misguided by my own ego for so many years.”

Evidently, David is thoroughly enjoying his retirement from his hosting gig. In addition, his revelation will hopefully serve as a lesson to some other television personalities who have perhaps been in their own world of TV for too long and could benefit from a good reality check.

