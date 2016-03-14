Click to read the full story: Justin Bieber Pierced & Lindsay Lohan Booted Harry Styles Booty Call

Celebrity Gossip Weekly For March 11 th

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, Justin Bieber surprised his fans today by posting a picture of him with a new nose piercing. The selfie, posted on Twitter, earned Bieber many comments from fans. Aside from a few haters, most of the comments made to Bieber about the piercing were positive.

In other Justin Bieber news, he recently told Glamour Magazine that if he could change anything about himself he would become a more patient person. When asked what he is looking for in a romantic partner he said he wants someone with a great sense of humor and a heart that is genuine. He also stated that he wants to settle down and have children.

Rebel Wilson used her Twitter account this week to tell her fans that the other night she was at a club, and someone spiked her drink. In her tweet, she warned her female fans to watch what they drink at a bar or nightclub. She went on to say that as a result of her drink being spiked she was disoriented and very tired. She said she stopped before she had finished the drink because she could sense something was wrong with it.

Morena Baccarin is a mother again after giving birth to her daughter with boyfriend Ben McKenzie. She also has a two-year-old son fathered by her ex-husband. Congrats go out to the happy family.

After the posting of Kim Kardashian’s new selfie meant to show off her post-baby body, Jim Carrey sent out a tweet thanking Kim for showing everyone what and where she goes to the bathroom. Kim’s selfie spawned similar selfies from Sharon Osborne and Emily Ratajkowski. The actress posted her selfie in support of Kim, due to the backlash Kim has received. Kim maintains that she posted the nude selfie because she is empowered by her body and her sexuality and wants women all over the world to feel the same way about themselves.

Adam Levine and wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo are excited to be expecting their first child together later this year. A source close to the couple has stated they know the gender of their unborn child but have yet to reveal it to the world.

On this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Arianne Grande is doing double duty as both the host and musical guest. In anticipation of the show, she filmed promotional clips with Taran Killam, a regular SNL cast member. In one of the clips, Killam sings an Arianne Grande song and butchers the lyrics.

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson are once again working together. The two former That 70’s Show co-stars will now appear in a Netflix original TV series called The Ranch. Debuting on Netflix April 1st, the show will also star Sam Elliott, Elisha Cuthbert and Debra Winger.

Jennifer Aniston is publically admitting that she is embarrassed by many of the movies she has filmed in the past and that she is now pickier about which movies she appears in. She admitted she is now choosing more mature roles in order to show everyone that she can do more than just comedy.

Diane Kruger appears on the cover of the new edition of The Edit Magazine. As part of the magazine cover story, Kruger revealed that she recently moved into a new place with her boyfriend in New York City. She said moving to New York was a big commitment for her and a big step in her relationship with her boyfriend. In the past, her boyfriend had stated that they weren’t married because they didn’t feel they needed to be and that they were both children of divorce.

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Swim Special included a musical performance by Nick Jonas with VS Angels Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo and Lily Aldridge dancing. Demi Lovato also contributed her own musical performance to the show.

Life in London has been interesting for Lindsay Lohan. Unbeknownst to her, one night she had an unexpected visitor to her hotel room that turned out to be Harry Styles. She politely told him she was about to go to bed and sent him on his way. Lohan said she didn’t realize until the next day when she was talking to her sister about it that she had turned away Harry Styles. This is good news for Lohan’s current boyfriend, Egor, whom Lohan has said she is happy to have now that she is living in London.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, Ellie Goulding will be disappearing from the spotlight for a while as she mourns the end of her romantic relationship with Dougie Poynter. Once she has wrapped up her tour, she plans to take time off and has stated it won’t bother her if people forget about her while she is on hiatus from her music career.

