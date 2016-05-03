Click to read the full story: Justin Bieber gets buzzed by PETA and Britney Spears depo time

Another day, another scandal for pop singer Justin Bieber.

This time, the musician is being called out by animal rights group PETA for posing beside a chained tiger. On Sunday, the singer attended an engagement party thrown for his father Jeremy Bieber and his new fiancée Chelsey Rebelo. The guests at the event were joined by a full-grown tiger, which seemed to be there for the sole purpose of taking photos with guests. Inevitably, Bieber shared a picture of himself petting the tiger on his Instagram page.

Justin Bieber, Instagram page:

Rightfully, many social media followers criticized the singer and soon after PETA decided to publicly express their outrage. The Senior Vice President of the animal rights organization Lisa Lange stated, “Justin Bieber is lucky not to have had his throat torn out by this stressed captive tiger. Tigers used for photo ops are torn away from their mothers shortly after birth, and the Bowmanville Zoo, in particular, was caught whipping one tiger more than 17 times, even after the cat was lying on his back in a position of submission and fear. This is why PETA urges everyone to stay far away from cruel and dangerous big cat photo ops and also why we’re asking Justin to vow that this will be his last time promoting these types of abusive outfits.”

At this point, Justin has not responded to the backlash he has been receiving for posing with the captive tiger. Here’s hoping that he eventually speaks out in favor of PETA’s argument and helps raise awareness amongst his fan base about the cruel treatment that many animals face when they are being exploited in such ways.

While singer Britney Spears has been busy with her Las Vegas residency show “Piece of Me,” it has been quite a while since she last performed on an award show stage. Thus, fans are evidently excited to hear that the pop singer will be performing at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

On May 22, Britney will be receiving the “Millennium Award.” This prestigious award honors an artist’s outstanding career achievements and the influence they have had on the entertainment industry. Britney will be sharing this distinction with only two other artists – Beyoncé (who won in 2011) and Whitney Houston (who won in 2012). This marks the 7th award that Britney has won at the Billboards, as she has previously earned herself such awards as “New Artist of the Year” (1999) and “Female Singer Artist of the Year” (1999).

Although the “Millennium Award” is undoubtedly an exciting feat for Britney, it is her performance that has social media buzzing. According to inside sources, Britney will be singing a medley of some of her biggest hits from over the years.

In addition to Britney performing, some of the other artists that will take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards this year include Justin Bieber, DNCE, The Go-Go’s, Nick Jonas featuring Tove Lo, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and Pink.

You can catch the 2016 Billboard Music Awards when it airs on May 22 at 8 pm EST on ABC.

Britney’s feeling some pressure as she’s being sued by her former ‘manager’ Sam Lutfi, who dragged her into a deposition on Monday.

As Lufti was leaving the office where the depo took place, he told media outlets that he felt Spears wasn’t so happy since she’s still under a conservatorship. She was placed under that where her father is basically her legal guardian (so to speak) and makes all her big decisions. I’m sure Britney was more unhappy being pulled into court having to relive that part of her life again.

By: Ricki Reay