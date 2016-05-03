Click to read the full story: Jon Bernthal gets a ‘Punisher’ deal and Julia Roberts works her toys

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, Gigi Hadid is appearing in a new campaign by BMW. She starred in a clip meant to promote the company’s M2 Coupe. Hadid called BMW an iconic brand and said being in a campaign for them is the highlight of her career.

Lauren Conrad is releasing a line of clothes for Kohls that are based on Alice In Wonderland. The actress already has clothing lines based on Cinderella, Minnie Mouse and Barbie. She has said that the Alice In Wonderland clothing line takes signature styles from the upcoming Alice movie and combines then with updated colors and prints.

Fans of The Punisher are happy to hear that Netflix will be developing a TV series based on it. Jon Bernthal was cast in the title role after the show’s Executive Producer saw him in the Daredevil movie. I think his first season on The Walking Dead would have sealed the deal too!

PacSun is debuting a new clothing line by Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The two posed for the retailer’s Summer Solstice ad promoting their summer campaign. There are 60 pieces of clothing in the line, and none of them costs more than $60. Items in this line include halter tops, rompers and denim products.

Though Will Ferrell was up for a role in which he would be playing Ronald Reagan during the time the former President was battling Alzheimer’s disease, he ultimately chose to turn it down. Reagan’s daughter, Patti Davis, has said this movie is cruel to anyone who has suffered from Alzheimer’s, including her father.

On the heels of the alleged drama between Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, on a recent episode of Live, Ripa mentioned that Strahan has been divorced. She did not make eye contact with him when she made this statement. Despite the tension between them, Ripa and Strahan will still be co-hosts for another two weeks.

The upcoming Tomb Raider remake will star Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. She is taking over the role after it was originally played by Angelina Jolie, who starred in both Tomb Raider movies.

Though fans are clamoring for super couple Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift to record a single together, Harris’s latest single instead saw him teaming up with Rihanna. The two also performed a duet together at the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival.

During a recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime talk show, Julia Roberts participated in a segment where she was tasked with selling an item to the studio audience without even knowing what the item was; it turned out to be sex toys. She did the segment to promote her new movie, Mother’s Day, because in the movie she plays a Home Shopping Network host.

On the heels of his unexpected death, Prince’s home is being investigated by local authorities. The details of the search warrant obtained are not being released to the public for fear it will interfere with the investigation. Police and the DEA are reportedly investigating not only the amount of prescription drugs found in Prince’s house but the doctor that prescribed him the drugs as well. It is being reported that Prince had spent years taking Percocet to deal with the pain of the bad hips caused by his choice in heeled shoes.

When Gisele Bundchen was modeling during her teenage years, she was accused of having too small eyes and a too big nose. Since then she has gone on to be the world’s most successful supermodel. She credits her father with encouraging her to continue modeling despite the criticisms about her nose and eyes.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is rumored to be Roxy Horner, a British model. The two were recently spotted together at a NYC nightclub. An eyewitness at the club that night said that the two of them looked cozy together.

Ellen DeGeneres teamed up with Chris Hemsworth to help one lucky Warner Brothers’ employee with a personal visit to him during work hours to commemorate Administrative Professionals Day.

Australian actress Rose Byrne has said that after starring in a string of comedies such as Bridesmaids, she is more interested in playing roles meant for men. She has said that she likes the roles available to men better than she likes the roles available to women. Rose also said that people have to push to get what they want in this world.

Having wed Chris Siegfried in January of last year, former Bachelorette contestant Desiree Hartsock is pregnant with the couple’s first child. While the two were in Hawaii celebrating Valentine’s Day, they discovered she was pregnant. She has said that somehow she knew she was pregnant before she even took the test that determined she is.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, Phil Spector is in the process of divorcing his wife, even while he sits in a prison cell after having been convicted of murder. The reason Spector is divorcing his wife is because she is trying to take all of his money while he is in prison.

