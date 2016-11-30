Click to read the full story: John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins NBA indecision

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins Making Plans to Team Up in NBA, but Can’t Decide Where

Back in college, Sacramento Kings forward/center DeMarcus Cousins and Washington Wizards point guard John Wall tormented opponents as teammates on the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, the two stars aim to end their misery in the NBA by teaming up yet again—the only problem is they can’t agree where to go.

“We talk about it all the time,” said Wall on playing with Cousins. Wall’s Wizards defeated Cousins’s Kings 101-95 in overtime Monday.

“It’s come up,” said Cousins, not as interested in sharing as his former teammate.

The issue the two are running into is deciding who must leave their current team. You see, Wall loves playing in Washington D.C., and Cousins is committed to Sacramento. Former Kentucky teammate Eric Bledsoe also wants in; however, he, like the other two, wants to stay put on the Phoenix Suns.

“They’re going to all come to Sac. Come to Sac!” said Cousins. “He wants me [in D.C.]. Eric wants us in Phoenix…Play with John and Eric again, you never know what will happen. It’s the NBA, so hopefully one day he’ll be in a Sacramento uniform.”

Bledsoe, Cousins, and Wall were all first round selections in the 2010 NBA Draft after one season together with Kentucky.

“Just trying to figure out what’s going to happen, you know what I mean?” said Wall. “He loves where he’s at, and I love where I’m at, so whatever we feel like gives us the best opportunity to win—I know what our [team] is here [in D.C.] and what I want to do here. And it’s something I keep in my mind.”

Of course, barring a trade, the duo will have to wait until at least the end of next season when Cousins’s contract with the Kings is up. Wall and Bledsoe are both under contract through the 2018-2019 season.

Personally, I think they should get fellow Kentucky superstar Anthony Davis in on it. And since he’s under contract the longest, they should all come to New Orleans. Could you imagine Boogie and Davis on the same team?

