Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend welcomed their first child into the world this past week. On Sunday (three days after Chrissy gave birth), Chrissy posted an image to Instagram of their daughter’s birth weight (6 lb. 11 oz.) with the caption “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy, Very sleepy.”

Time has just flown by since Chrissy and John made the exciting announcement back in December that Chrissy was officially expecting. The duo endured their fair share of struggles when trying to get pregnant, as late last year Chrissy talked about her issues with infertility on her talk show FABLife. She went on to reveal that she underwent IVF treatment, which ended up being successful (evidently).

John, whose birth name is John Roger Stephens, also took to his social media – specifically Twitter – to announce the birth of Luna. John told his followers, “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier.”

Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn't be happier! — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 17, 2016

Back in February John joked about their (at the time) unborn daughter while doing an interview on Real 92.3 FM radio’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood show. John playfully claimed, “Chrissy says it’s a lot of pressure though because everybody says [the baby is] going to be so cute – what if she’s not that cute? Every baby is not cute.” He went on to add, “Let’s just hope that she’s healthy, and that’s all we are focused on.” While the new parents have opted to not post any pictures of their daughter yet, I think its pretty safe to assume she is an adorable little baby girl – I mean, look at who her parents are!

While Mariah Carey may be known for her over-the-top, diva ways, she is also fairly private when it comes to her personal life. Therefore, it took most people by surprise when E! announced that Mariah would be starring in her very own reality show on the network.

Titled Mariah’s World, the 8-part docu-series will give viewers an inside look at Mariah’s life, both on and off the stage. Specifically, the show will follow the talented songstress as she embarks on her ‘Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour’ in the United States, Europe and Africa. In a press release Mariah stated, “I’m excited to bring my fans into my life for the next journey I’m about to embark on. I’m already having so much fun with this documentary, and I know you will too. There is nothing like capturing these moments.”

In addition to documenting her whirlwind life as an established performer, Mariah’s World will also feature the planning behind her upcoming wedding to Australian billionaire James Packer. At this point it is unclear whether the actual wedding will be shown, but it is definitely a possibility given the timing of the show.

The airdate has not been yet, but more details will surely be released in the coming weeks.

