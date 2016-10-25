Click to read the full story: Jets Todd Bowles feels Ryan Fitzpatrick’s anger

Ryan Fitzpatrick Blasts Front Office After Leading Comeback Victory over Baltimore

When New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced that Geno Smith would be starting at quarterback Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t happy. With 11 interceptions in six games, however, Fitzpatrick couldn’t have been surprised.

“I don’t like [it],” said Fitzpatrick when asked about the Bowles decision. “I’m disappointed, and I’m disappointed that we’re making the change, but disappointed in my play this year as well. The competitor in me really wants to be out there, and the guy that was the leader of this team last year and the beginning of this year wants to be out there. But it’s the decision that Todd made, and I’ve got to respect his decision. But I don’t have to like it.”

Yeah, Fitzpatrick is a little arrogant for a quarterback that hasn’t really done much despite such a long career. Nonetheless, Smith got the start and threw his first touchdown since 2014. Unfortunately, Smith landed awkwardly under a defender and twisting his right knee, and he was forced to leave the game early.

Fitzpatrick took over down 13-7 and led the team to a 24-16 victory over the Ravens. Ryan then proceeded to rub it in everyone’s face.

“The biggest thing in this game, in order to last, is to have belief in yourself because when the owner stops believing in you, the GM stops believing in you, and the coaches stop believing in you, sometimes all you have is yourself,” said Fitzpatrick after the win, throwing dirt at front office. “That’s kind of something I’ve had to deal with before, something I’m dealing with now.”

Fitzpatrick, of course, should be used to the criticism having not won more than six games in a single season as the starter prior to his 2015 campaign. He has yet to make the playoffs in his career. It doesn’t look like things will change this season.

“I probably play better as an underdog, pissed off, so going forward, yeah, I’ll be pissed off.”

Get ready for the new and improved Fitzpatrick world! Unless Bowles decides not to start him again…

The post Jets Todd Bowles feels Ryan Fitzpatrick’s anger appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice