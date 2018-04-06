Click to read the full story: Jaime King shakeup, Seth Rogen’s pot block from Spielberg plus ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

On Wednesday, actress and model Jaime King was involved in a terrifying incident which left her eldest song shaken and injured. According to new media reports, Jaime’s son James Knight was in the car when a man began attacking the vehicle, eventually causing for James to be struck by pieces of glass. While Jaimie was not in the car, James was sitting with one of Jaimie’s close friends, as they waited in a parking stall in downtown Beverly Hills.

Media outlet TMZ reports that the attacker, identified as Paul Francis Floyd, threw himself against the vehicle, causing for the glass window to shatter onto Jaime’s young son. Jaimie was close enough to see the whole incident occur and she looked completely distraught once paparazzi got to the scene to photograph the subsequent aftermath.

Later on, Wednesday, the Beverly Hills Police Department released an official statement, reading, “[James] was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child. In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm.”

Witnesses who were nearby told the police that they saw the attacker riding on a skateboard just seconds before he began physically attacking the car in which James and the other female were located. Based on several other reports that the department received from nearby people, it appears that Floyd had already damaged several cars before he eventually got to Jaime’s.

Following this incident, Floyd has been charged with several criminal offenses, including child endangerment, misdemeanor battery, and two counts of felony vandalism. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is set to appear in court on April 6th.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, one of Bravo’s hit shows premiered its most recent season. On April 4th, the Real Housewives of New York returned for their highly anticipated new season. As you may know, a lot has gone down amongst the cast members since the show’s last season, including a huge fall out between Skinnygirl’s Bethenny Frankel and her former-BFF Carole Radziwill, a mishap-plagued boat trip, a DUI (for the countess, Luann), and some serious developments in Bethenny’s on-going court battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Following the premiere episode, cast member Luann Lesseps appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During her guest appearance, Luann opened up about her DUI, as well as some controversy that stemmed from the debut episode, in which the star appeared to be donning blackface in an attempt to honor Diana Ross.

In talking about her recent DUI, which took place in Florida a few months back, Luann offered some advice for anyone who is ever in a situation where they are clearly over-inebriated. The star advised viewers to ensure that they remember all important emergency numbers so they are on-hand no matter what condition they are in.

During the show, Luann offered a lengthy apology to anyone who was offended by her Diana Ross Halloween costume. The star reassured the co-hosts that she did not intend to do blackface, saying, “I didn’t try to do, would ever dream of doing blackface. Ever, ever. I’m very sorry to everyone out there if I offended anyone.” She went on to defend her appearance during the Halloween party, saying, “I had bronzer on, that I wear normally, like the rest of the skin – I’m tan right now.”

You can catch Real Housewives of New York on Wednesdays on Bravo.

Blame it on the marijuana.

In Seth Rogen‘s new Netflix special “Hilarity for Charity,” the comedian jokes in a skit with Satan, “I can’t be dead. There are so many things I would do differently. I would not have smoked weed with Steven Spielberg that time. He never looked at me as a serious actor again.”

As it turns out, the story is true.

“I was at a party, like, an Oscar party maybe, and I had just lit a joint,” he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday.

It was at that moment that Spielberg wandered up to talk to Rogen, who said he knew the famed director isn’t “a big fan” of weed.

“I was like, ‘Do I stop or do I just hold it? That’s weird,’” the “Disaster Artist” actor continued. “I just kept smoking it in Steven Spielberg’s face as I saw, like, the look on his face where he’s just like, ‘I’m never working with this motherf–ker … ever.’”

He jokingly added, “That’s why I’m not the lead of ‘Ready Player One.’”

Rogen, 35, and his wife Lauren Miller founded Hilarity for Charity in 2012 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. This is the first year the event has been available to stream.

Lorde issued an apology Thursday for using a “poorly chosen quote” from a Whitney Houston song alongside a photo of a bathtub on Instagram.

Lorde, 21, came under fire after sharing a snapshot of water pouring into a tub — presumably a bath the singer herself planned to take — with the caption, “And iii will always love you.” The lyrics were taken from the late Houston’s beloved single from her 1992 film “The Bodyguard.” Houston accidentally drowned in a bathtub in 2012 at the age of 48.

“Extremely extremely poor chosen quote,” Lorde wrote on her Instagram story. “I’m so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn’t even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

Lorde has since deleted the original post, later adding to her Instagram story, “IT IS NOT MY FKN DAY TODAY.”

The “Green Light” crooner will perform Friday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as part of her “Melodrama World Tour” before heading to the Mohegan Sun resort Saturday in Connecticut.

The son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman says the actors’ 24-year-old son, Hopper Penn, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a trooper stopped their vehicle on Interstate 80.

Authorities say the trooper detected drug activity inside the vehicle and found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms.

Von Wittkamp was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Penn was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Possession of a controlled substance is a felony.

They were both taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said Thursday that his dual roles as Dr. Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War” cleverly reflects the duality of anger.

“Our anger can open us to outrage, or anger can open us to do great things for people. Anger can be a positive motivating force,” he told reporters Thursday while in Mexico City to promote the movie, which is set to open April 27.

In the film, Hulk joins with Iron Man, The Black Widow, Thor and Black Panther to fight the villain Thanos.

“Marvel is very clever to realize that the Hulk force can be used for positive but also for destructive (ends). It can get out of control,” said Ruffalo, who had the lead role in the Academy Award-winning film “Spotlight.”

Ruffalo, who is known for supporting social justice causes, added, “Anger just by itself isn’t always the best way to approach something, but it is a powerful emotion when you couple it with outrage or on injustice. It is very powerful.”

“It really taps into a deep site in our psyche that we relate to the Hulk and Banner so much because all of us have lost control over anger,” he said.

The Massachusetts teenager who became a social media sensation after taking a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show got another chance to meet the pop star — and took another selfie.

Thirteen-year-old Ryan McKenna took an impromptu picture with Timberlake as the singer walked through the crowd while performing at the big game.

McKenna posted a new selfie with Timberlake on Instagram after reuniting with him at a concert in Boston on Wednesday.

McKenna got tickets to the concert during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” a few days after the Super Bowl.

Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with shingles, saying he it caught early and that he had been quarantined from his 8-week-old son.

Media outlets had reported that he also said on Twitter his ophthalmologist had blurred his eyes and that he was wearing a mask during treatment. But Miranda tweeted Friday that his mask reference and accompanying “Phantom of the Opera” gif were a joke, and his blurred eyes a part of his medical exam. He tweeted, “Sorry. I’m fine. Not wearing a mask.”

Miranda said he was staying with parents nearby.

The 38-year-old wrote the book, music, and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash “Hamilton.”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world’s most prestigious film festival.

The French festival announced Friday that the “Star Wars” spinoff will premiere out of competition at this year’s festival shortly before opening in French theaters on May 23. “Solo” opens in U.S. theaters on May 25.

This isn’t the first time “Star Wars” has come to Cannes. “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” and 2005′s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” both played at the French Riviera festival.

Cannes earlier this week announced that Asghar Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, will be the opening-night film.

The festival will run May 8-19.

While in past interviews and social media posts, reality star Khloe Kardashian has claimed that her first pregnancy has been fairly easy and smooth-sailing, her tone has now changed. As she enters the final days of her pregnancy, in which she is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the star revealed that she is feeling very “impatient” and “uncomfortable.”

On Wednesday, Khloe took to her personal website to post a blog post in which she divulged some her current feelings regarding her pregnancy. The star wrote, “Day by day, it gets harder and I get more impatient – and not to mention more uncomfortable…So, while we wait, I have to stay busy. I’m not the type to lay around all day and be lazy (when I do, I get a little crazy!). I’ve already finished the nursery, so I’m happy to have that checked off the list.”

Currently, Khloe is living in her and Tristan’s home in Cleveland. In her post, the star revealed that she is still getting her daily fitness in, despite being 9-months pregnant. Khloe wrote, “In Cleveland, we have a very similar routine every day, which I actually really like and adapt to easily…Every day, I go for a 45-minute walk (I’d actually call it more of a stroll, LOL).”

However, while she claims to not like to just sit around and be lazy all day, Khloe does spend a good amount of time enjoying some television with her man. The star explained, “Tristan and I have also been watching Billions…It’s such an incredible show – we LOVE it! We just finished Season One. It’s such a good show to binge-watch. We’re really trying to enjoy ourselves, but we’re SO ready to meet our baby girl.”

In preparation of her big wedding, actress-turned-Princess Meghan Markle has been spending some time in Los Angeles with friends and family. Last Thursday, the star flew out to Los Angeles to be with her mother Doria Ragland – sans Prince Harry.

One insider close to the former Suits actress told E! News, “Meghan is keen to include her mom as much as possible in the wedding plans, so spending time with her was the perfect chance to bring her up to speed on all of the wedding details.” They went on to add, “Meghan wants her mom to experience all of this with her. It’s such an exciting time for her and Harry.”

According to multiple reports, this trip to Los Angeles will be Meghan’s last get-away before she ties the knot on May 19th at St. George’s Chapel at the Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle, has also been in the tabloids. The 73-year-old got some chuckles from people online after he was photographed last week flipping through a picture book titled Images of Britain. Some social media users joked that Thomas was trying to do some last-minute studying, via picture book, on his daughter’s new home. Inside the book, there is information about St. George’s Chapel, where his daughter will soon be getting married. This castle is located just 25 miles west of where Prince Harry grew up (in London).

While Meghan’s parents, Thomas and Doria, are no longer together. They are both excited and supportive of their daughter’s new life. They previously issued a joint statement regarding her engagement, saying, “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

