Click to read the full story: Jaguars Gus Bradley tops list of coaches on NFL ‘hot seat’

Gus Bradley, Marvin Lewis, John Fox on Hot Seat as Regular Season Winds Down

As Week 12 comes to an end, NFL coaches start to realize their tenure in the league is coming to an end. Among the names on the hot list for 2016 are Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, and Chicago Bears coach John Fox.

The Jags are currently 2-9 after a Week 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, bringing Bradley’s record over four seasons with the team to 14-45. It’s hard to see any way that Bradley keeps his job following this season, especially given that the team had an influx this offseason which Bradley has been unable to capitalize on. In fact, Bradley’s career record is the worse of any coach in the Super Bowl era with at least 50 games played.

“Given the way that their season has gone, it is no surprise that he is very seriously in jeopardy,” said NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Obviously, [there’s] potential that he could lose his job at the end of the season. It would be surprising, in fact, if he was coach there in 2017. They have plenty of talent there, just have not gone right for him.”

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis doesn’t have the dismal record of Bradley; however, fans and front office in Cincinnati are fed up after five consecutive playoff appearances without a single postseason win.

The Bengals are sitting on a 3-7-1 record after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens, making it likely that they will miss the playoffs and Lewis will be looking for a new job come the offseason. Lewis, however, has the ear of the ownership, giving him the only possible out to being fired.

As for Fox, the future looks bleak. The Bears look ready to clean house as the team continues to struggle under any and every quarterback.

With Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels both on the head coaching market for next season, the Bears may be better off taking their chances on the market.

The post Jaguars Gus Bradley tops list of coaches on NFL ‘hot seat’ appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice