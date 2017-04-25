Click to read the full story: Jabrill Peppers sees draft stock drop after positive drug test

Jabrill Peppers Draft Stock Continues to Drop After Testing Positive for Diluted Sample

Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers continues to slide down the charts after it was revealed that he tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Peppers, who was at one point considered a sure-fire top five selection, was projected going at No. 22 overall to the Miami Dolphins in an NFL Network mock draft before the test results were released. The dilution will surely knock Peppers down a few notches.

Peppers’ agency, the Creative Artists Agency, tried to explain the results away; however, any sort of positive in a drug test, be it for dilution or actual drugs, don’t usually go over so well with NFL executives.

“Peppers went to the combine,” said the agency. “He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on the second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance.”

Of course, there’s a big difference between a diluted sample and a failed drug test, even if the NFL doesn’t make it sound like that. The water excuse, although some team execs won’t buy it, is a very legitimate one. Even Peppers’ high school coach and Michigan assistant coach Chris Partridge said the same thing, noting Peppers has done this since Paramus Catholic High School.

“Jabrill is someone who, even through college, had to be pumping fluids into him nonstop,” said Partridge. “He constantly had those issues cramping up even going back to PC. So this is something he’s always done, I know that for a fact. He’s kind of had these issues his whole life, so obviously I think he’d be drinking a lot of fluids before any athletic event. He’s been doing it that way for the last six years.”

You would think that a drug tester would be able to tell immediately if a sample is diluted or not and retest instead of putting out there months later that the player failed.

But, hey, that would make sense, and it is the NFL we’re talking about.

