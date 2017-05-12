Click to read the full story: J.D. Byrider & Tony Stewart are your winning combo plus $100 giveaway

If you’re a fan of NASCAR, then you most certainly know who Tony Stewart is, so if you follow him, you might have noticed that spiffy J.D. Byrider logo emblazoned on his hood. It’s even on his fire suit, and it’s a true reflection of both the man and the company.

Like many logos and ads, we sometimes have a blindness for them, but this is one that could be a real lifesaver for you if you’ve got less than perfect credit or if you’d like a shot at winning a $100 Visa gift card!

First, a little history about Tony Stewart and J.D. Byrider:

J.D. Byrider began back in 1979, which is when Stewart began his racing career in Westport, Indiana, when he climbed into his first Go-Kart. His fellow Hoosier Jim DeVoe, Sr. started his very first car dealership known as “Auto Credit” in Marion, IN. Fun Fact: James Dean was also born and raised in the same town!

They both grew quite well known over the next two decades, and then J.D. Byrider began partnering with Tony Stewart in 1997. It began with them sponsoring a late-model dirt-track car that Tony still races with two times each year. The two have been together now for nearly 20 years in a very successful partnership.

J.D. Byrider knows how to pick a winner as Stewart is one of racing’s all-time legends in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion as a driver, winning titles in 2002, 2005 and 2011. Tony’s career includes 618 races in which he’s had 49 wins along with 308 Top Tens plus the three championships we just mentioned. Not too bad of a partnership. If you want to learn even more history between J.D. Byrider and Tony Stewart check it out at the link.

Knowing that everyone deserves a shot like the company gave Tony Stewart, J.D. Byrider does just the same thing for its customers. By not forgetting about their customers who helped them get started, J.D. Byrider has grown into a national used car dealership franchise where those with bad credit, poor credit or even no credit have a chance at owning a car.

The company does this with their “Buy here, Pay here” system which means that they provide their own in-house financing. So rather than having to deal with one of those huge banks or financial institutions that can nickel and dime you to death, they are able to offer much easier credit approval for those of you that wouldn’t qualify for the usual bank loan.

In today’s world, it’s all about having a credit history, but that is something that can be really tough. I know since I went years not wanting to use credit cards as I felt that if I didn’t have the money to pay for something, then I didn’t need it. Sounds good, right?

Well, I learned a big lesson. This resulted in me actually having what’s called ‘shadow credit,’ as I didn’t have any credit history at all. Here’s the kicker, having no credit history is actually considered worse than having a bad credit history. These are the types of companies that can help you get your credit in better standing or even get one started because nearly everything depends on it now.

So, even if you are lacking in a credit history, have a low credit score, not so huge income or job stability, J.D. Byrider can still help you out. They give a true hand-up for those not wanting a hand-out.

What sets J.D. Byrider apart:

J.D. Byrider proudly sets itself apart from other dealerships as they offer top quality cars that first undergo an intense 92-point inspection, computer testing, servicing and reconditioning that brings each and every vehicle up to their very high quality standards.

They help you not have to worry about those unexpected costs with repairs so you can stay on the road feeling safe and secure. Their cars are inspected and serviced before you take it on the road. This includes oil change (including the filter), checking brake pads and shoes, checking wiper blades, transmission coolant check, exterior lights check and balancing your tires.

Where some placed claims to recondition cars, in which they only clean them up with some fine detailing, J.D. Byrider truly does the job and thoroughly checks each car for safety and dependability. That’s the type of car dealership you can count on for all your needs.

J.D. Byrider/Tony Stewart $100 Visa Gift Card and SWAG Giveaway

So check out and learn more about J.D. Byrider here and then enter for a $100 Visa gift card and Tony Stewart swag giveaway. 2 winners will get a gift card and another 2 lucky winners will win an autographed Tony Stewart sweatshirt/racing suit.

