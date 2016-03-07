Click to read the full story: ISIS Marks Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

ISIS Marks Mark

Not allowing terrorists the use of your site and services can be deadly. No Wonder Tim Cook won’t cooperate with the FBI. Just read the message below.

“To Mark and Jack, founders of Twitter and Facebook / and to their Crusader government / You announce daily that you suspended many of our accounts / And to you we say: Is that all you can do? You are not in our league. If you close one account we will take ten in return and soon your names will be erased after we delete you [sic] sites, Allah willing, and will know that we say is true,”

— #Sons_Caliphate_Army

That’s pretty chilling, and unless Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey surround themselves with adequate security, they could find themselves covered in shrapnel and entrails of their attackers. The message is in response to Facebook and Twitter’s efforts to combat the spread of terrorist propaganda through their services by taking down accounts belonging to suspected terrorists and supporters. Apparently the terrorists have had enough. It takes some time to create some fake email account and later a Facebook and Twitter account only to get erased after one tweet.

“We feel like we have a pretty big responsibility running this big networking community to help prevent terrorism and different kinds of attacks… We have very strong policies on this.”

–Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook

Unlike Apple, it’s pretty cool for Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey to actually take steps against terrorism earning for themselves flaming, bullet-riddled portraits. Tim would probably get a picture surrounded with flowers. But they all have one thing in common with each other. They’re all doing their jobs. Mark and Jack are simply enforcing their usage policies against violent threats and promoting hate and terrorism while Tim is looking out for the welfare of Apple’s shareholders as well as millions of privacy-conscious Americans in keeping the iPhone unhackable.

The #Sons_Caliphate_Army, whose account may have already been taken down considers Facebook and Twitter’s action as acts of war against ISIS. Like HYDRA, they claim to create as well as hack more accounts than both social media sites can take down.

“…Many of these accounts have been given to supporters and if Allah permits the rest of them will be distributed also.”

— #Sons_Caliphate_Army

It’s another disturbing prospect that owners of those accounts they hack could be made as targets just to get back at Jack and Mark before actually attacking the two CEOs. The terrorists claim to have hacked over 10,000 Facebook and over 5,000 Twitter accounts.

The #Sons_Caliphate_Army also threatened employees of both companies and unlike Mark and Jack, these guys aren’t surrounded by any bodyguards. Given the amount of hacking happening nowadays involving the theft of personnel information, the terrorists’ threats could actually hold substance. Twitter and Facebook might not know that they’ve already been hacked if they even need to be hacked if they have public profiles saying they’re employees of the social media giants.

What should Mark and Jack do with such a threat on their lives and the lives of their employees? Will they try to find out what they can about their not-so-friendly users before taking them down? Will they still value these users’ privacy like Apple does? Or will they take the emails they use to make the accounts and at trace the IPs that made these accounts and submit them to the FBI? Twitter and Facebook, after all, have no un-hackable security feature to watch out for. Here’s to hoping Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey are surrounded by men-in-black or have 6th Day clones ready and waiting in case something bad happens. Just keep deleting those accounts, guys.

#SomePostsMatter

Speaking of deletions, Facebook is, unfortunately, guilty of deleting or messing with some pretty sensitive non-terrorism related posts. Apparently, Facebook has some Nazis or KKK members on the payroll.

“Despite my clear communication at Q&A last week that this was unacceptable, and messages from several other leaders from across the company, this has happened again… I was already disappointed by this disrespectful behavior before, but after my communication I now consider this malicious as well,”

— Mark Zuckerberg

Clearly race is not an issue to the Facebook CEO having an Asian wife and going so far as making himself fluent in Mandarin. Unfortunately, some Facebook employees don’t think the same way. Racial tensions have been pretty high in the US lately, and the fact that Facebook employees have been crossing out “Black Lives Matter” slogans on walls and posts is not helping improve the situation.

“’Black lives matter’ doesn’t mean other lived don’t… It’s simply asking that the black community also achieves the justice they deserve… This has been a deeply hurtful and tiresome experience for the black community and really the entire Facebook…”

–Mark

Tiresome indeed. It’s unfortunate that despite promoting an image to the contrary, race remains an issue in the United States. It’s easy to see if you lurk in Facebook, Twitter, some web forums and article comments sections. The moment someone fields a racially offensive comment, war breaks out. The same goes with partisan lines. Authorities are accused of stereotyping and associating colored individuals to crimes and misdemeanors. There have been incidents where whites have been given preference when it comes to emergency services, and that black crime suspects are not given due process. Even Silicon Valley employers are allegedly guilty of discrimination given the low percentage of blacks within their staff.

To avoid further incident, Mark encourages Facebook employees to attend meetings regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

