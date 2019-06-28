Click to read the full story: Is the Fitness Industry Going to get Bigger and Bigger?

In 2016, the fitness industry generated revenues of $83.1 billion worldwide, and this number is increasing by around 2.6 percent each year. People are caring about their health and fitness more than ever, and the fact that gyms are on the rise makes it easier to find a place to work out. There are increasing numbers of personal trainers, dieticians, and a rising awareness of how to lead a healthy lifestyle. It seems that there is little stopping this industry from getting bigger every year.

Personal Trainers on the Rise

One of the things putting people off from going to the gym in the past was that that they didn’t know what they were doing. Now, that isn’t a problem as there are personal trainers in most gyms who are there to help people with their workouts. Indeed, a lot of gyms will include a free consultation or session with a personal trainer as a selling point to get customers to buy a membership package.

The number of people becoming personal trainers is on the rise, and by 2026 it is projected that there will be 330,000 jobs across the US. It is a solid career choice, and trainers earn a salary of around $58,000 per year. Anyone thinking of hiring a personal trainer outside of a gym should look for people with the right credentials, and make sure they have professional liability insurance. This means both parties are covered if there is an accident.

Nutritional Awareness Higher than Ever

In the olden days, our ancestors used to shove all manner of food items down their gullets with complete disregard for what it was doing to their bodies. Bread covered in dripping was a hugely popular meal, but most people nowadays wouldn’t dream of consuming pure fat on toast. Science has helped us to understand which foods are best for our bodies, and which things we need to avoid. Nutritionists give advice on the best things to consume, and these include things like blueberries and avocados. In terms of things we aren’t supposed to eat, unfortunately, processed meats and toffee popcorn are high on the list.

Role Models are Promoting Fitness

In the past, there were a number of seriously unhealthy role models in film and on television. Popular film stars like James Dean, Brigitte Bardot, and Audrey Hepburn were almost constantly pictured smoking, and this served to glamorize the unhealthy habit. This has all changed, though, and the amount of people sparking up on camera has significantly reduced. Now there are healthy role models to look up to, with people like Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham promoting strict weight lifting regimes.

With gyms cropping up all over the place and making it easier for people to exercise, along with food awareness on the rise, it seems that the fitness industry will grow exponentially in the years to come. It is now seen as desirable to be healthy and in shape, and habits like smoking are dying out.

