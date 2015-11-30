Click to read the full story: Is Black Friday or Cyber Monday Better for Deals?

The biggest holiday shopping days are undoubtedly Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the question remains – is Black Friday or Cyber Monday better? To find out, just consider the facts.

More people buy items online on Cyber Monday than they do on Black Friday.

More people buy items online on Cyber Monday than they do on Black Friday. The amount that people spend are about the same on both of the shopping sale days. However, there are more bargains to find online than there are in the actual retail stores – which means you end up saving more so you get more when you shop on the Internet.

Plus, there are all the comfort perks that go along with Cyber Monday. First, you don’t have to drag yourself out of your warm bed at the crack of dawn to rush out in the dark so you can get to the store and get what you want.

Before someone else takes all the stuff that you wanted. With Cyber Monday, you avoid the early morning rush. You also don’t have to get into your vehicle and drive all over town to find the deals.

You don’t have to stand in the never ending line wandering if you’ll see the checkout before Christmas. By shopping on Cyber Monday, you can sleep in. You can find everything you want just by typing in what you’re looking for.

There won’t be any lines and you can have all your stuff brought right to your doorstep. If you’re wondering what kind of stuff you can get, you can get whatever it was that you could get on Black Friday.

The difference is you save money and you get what you want. Furniture goes on sale during both holiday events. What a lot of the retailers do is offer a percentage like 10% off for every $100 that you spend so that ends up a huge savings for you if you’re looking for new furniture.

Get things like kitchen tables and chairs, ottomans, recliners, beds, dressers and more. Kohl’s, JC Penny and Sears all had huge savings on a variety for furniture last year. Keep an eye out for Ikea specials for Cyber Monday because you can find some of their furniture for 20% off the regular price.

But the big splash was on sofa sales last year. You can even get expensive leather sofas at steep discounts. For sofas this year, you’re going to want to watch La-Z-Boy, Simmons and Serta brand sofas to go on sale.

Look for the Lifestyle Solutions when it comes to the Serta brand. Remember that unlike Black Friday where you’d have to arrange for delivery of the furniture yourself, you can have a new sofa delivered directly to your door for Cyber Monday – and all of the other great products you buy that day, too!

