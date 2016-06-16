Click to read the full story: iPhone knocks out Cowboys Darren McFadden

Darren McFadden Out a Few Months after Breaking Elbow in Failed Attempt to Catch Falling iPhone

As if things couldn’t get more comical for the Dallas Cowboys, running back Darren McFadden will miss the majority of offseason workouts after breaking his elbow at his house in a failed attempt to catch his falling iPhone to prevent it from breaking.

The former Arkansas prodigy participated in the team’s optional workouts and activities last week, but after the pain in his elbow had worsened he decided to have the medical staff look at it.

McFadden, who started the majority of the 2015 season for the Cowboys, is expected to split carries with Alfred Morris behind Ohio State superstar and No. 4 overall pick Ezekiel Elliott. McFadden finished 2015 with 1,089 yards on 4.6 yards per carry, his best season since 2011.

It is still uncertain whether or not McFadden will be available for the Cowboys Week One matchup with NFC East division rival New York Giants.

“I don’t want to put too much of a timetable on it,” said Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. “They said the surgery went well, and the overarching thing was a couple months. So we’ll see how he responds to everything, but we do anticipate him being back at some point in training camp and possibly being able to play in the opener.”

McFadden hasn’t exactly had a clean slate of health over the course of his career. After an impeachable college career, McFadden struggled to stay healthy during his first six years in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. With several hamstring injuries and a variety of other knee and leg issues, McFadden was only able to play one full season for the Raiders.

2015 was somewhat of a revival year for McFadden. His 1,089 rushing yards was fourth in the league, and his five 100-yard games were the second most in the league. It was also the second time in his seven-year career that he was able to appear in all 16 games.

Now, McFadden will be fighting from behind for carries.

If only he had drank his milk.

The post iPhone knocks out Cowboys Darren McFadden appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice