In the Season 12 premiere of Supernatural, Colin Lawrence plays a veterinarian – Dr. Gregory Marion — that has to use his doctoring skills to stitch up Sam; and of course, also has to deal with Dean, Castiel and Mary once they find out that he has seen Sam. We’ve seen Colin on Supernatural before – once in Season 1, Episode 12 (Faith) as Jason, and once in Season 5, Episode 3 (Free to Be You and Me) as Reggie Hull.

Colin made history on our site for being one of the shortest and most concise interviews. He’s a man of action and few words.

What was it like being a guest star on Supernatural in Season 12 compared to your other appearances on the show, in 2006 and 2009?

What made this episode stand out from the previous episodes I’ve worked on was having the pleasure of getting to interact with both Jared and Jensen this time. They’re such great guys and always so welcoming.

What can you tell us about your character, Dr. Gregory Marion?

I can’t say too much about this episode. The character I play is a small town doctor who finds himself in a rather unsettling predicament. You’ll just have to tune in to see what choices he makes.

Do you have any behind-the-scenes stories you can share from filming (of any of your episodes)?

Haha … nothing I can share. I guess that’s why they’re called ” behind the scenes.”

What was your favorite scene to film?

I had a lot of fun filming this one for season 12. Some great moments. But my favorite scene was from the episode “Free to be you and me” where I played “Reggie Hull.” Jared and I had this great fight scene where he was being forced to drink this “go juice.” We had a good scrap… dude is strong!

Do you have any current projects that you’d like to share?

I’m currently working on two series at the moment. Rogue and the new CW series Riverdale (it’s based on the Archie comic book but much darker and mysterious). Both are great shows with very different characters. Riverdale will air in the spring of 2017. It’s gonna be an awesome show!!!

