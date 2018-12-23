Click to read the full story: Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy for Boys of All Ages: Hot Toys 2019

Prepare for epic battles with this super Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy. One of the best nerf guns on the market, it’s built with fast, intense battles in mind.

Suitable for children 8 years and up, this motorized blaster makes the perfect gift all year round. You can find some really great last minute deals here.

Check out all of our toy reviews and Holiday Gift Guides for everyone in your family.

Incredible easy to use design

The first thing to love about the Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite toy is its unique, awesome design. It’s quite a bulky looking toy, something your young boy is sure to love. This bulkiness also makes it really easy to use and its handle benefits from a comfortable design; great for those long, epic battles ahead.

Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster with Speed-Load Technology, 30-Dart Drum, and 30 Official Nerf Elite Darts for Kids, Teens, and Adults

Speed-load technology for epic battles

One of the main stand-out features of this nerf gun is its incredible speed-load technology. This means the gun can quickly be recharged automatically. You don’t even need to load the drum, so you won’t need to worry about stopping to reload. You can simply carry on shooting in a matter of seconds.

However, you may want to invest in additional darts if you want to really battle on without stopping. Otherwise, you’ll have the collect all of the darts before you can reload them.

Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster with Speed-Load Technology, 30-Dart Drum, and 30 Official Nerf Elite Darts for Kids, Teens, and Adults

Comes with 30 quality tested darts

There are 30 foam darts included with the gun, all of which have been quality and performance tested. As they are created out of foam, there’s no risk of injury if you get hit with one. The tips of the darts are also hollow and flexible, aiding in their fast performance.

Although these are pretty safe darts, it is still recommended you protect your eyes. So, don’t forget to invest in good-quality goggles, such as the JORESTECH Eyewear Protective Safety Glasses.

Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster with Speed-Load Technology, 30-Dart Drum, and 30 Official Nerf Elite Darts for Kids, Teens, and Adults

Fully motorized for awesome performance

Unlike many of its competitors, this nerf gun has a battery-powered motor. This means its more powerful than many other nerf guns on the market.

The motor shoots the darts out at record speed, helping you to strike even the fastest of targets. This makes the battles much more fun as well as challenging.

Be aware that if you do decide to purchase the Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite toy, you’ll need to buy one for your other kids too! It really is fun for all the family, and it’s by far one of the best nerf guns available to buy.

Overall, if you’re looking for a fun toy for the 8-10-year-old in your life, this is definitely a leading contender. It’s going to prove popular for years, making it exceptionally good value for the money.

The post Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy for Boys of All Ages: Hot Toys 2019 appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner