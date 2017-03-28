Click to read the full story: What I’m Playing Now: Fallout 4 Far Harbor and Uncharted 4 still

I promise next time will include a larger variety of titles, but I simply couldn’t help but explore the ultra-exciting worlds of Uncharted 4 and Fallout 4: Far Harbor this week—mainly Uncharted 4, though. And yes, I have just a little bit more to say about the outstanding title; next week’s piece will once again feature a different set of games.

Let’s take a closer look at what I’m playing now!

Uncharted 4

After playing Uncharted 4, playing it some more, and playing it some more after that, I can admit that I’m starting to become ever so slightly burned out; not the point of ceasing play, but perhaps to the point of scaling it back to a semi-normal amount. Nevertheless, the action is still holding up well; I’ve now recognized that if I don’t spend all of my free time experiencing the game, I’ll look forward to enjoying it more!

In terms of this week’s play, though, I’ve noticed that the replay value of Uncharted 4’s story mode is incredible, for a number of reasons.

First, the story mode is one of the best ever. I don’t need to remind gamers—whether they’ve experienced Uncharted 4 or not—of this point in great detail!

Next, Uncharted 4 is replay-friendly because of all of those darn treasures. After finding an abundance of the in-game treasures, during one particular sequence, I prematurely assumed that I was rocking the title to its core in terms of locating all of its “hidden” items.

I was wrong.

I won’t mention the number of treasures that I found at that point, or the amount that I found at the game’s end, but I will say that it was much lower than the 109 total pieces in the game. Much, much lower. Yet again, especially in today’s evolving gaming industry, I learned that pride truly does come before a fall. Still, I’m having a great time finding some of the remaining treasure in Uncharted 4.

Besides the title’s inherent quality and massive count of treasure (and optional conversations, journal entries, and much more) what really makes Uncharted 4’s replay value so incredible is its post-game filters, weapon mods, and other features, which can each be purchased for a modest number of Unlock Points.

Ever wanted to experience the Uncharted world in cell-shaded graphics? You’re covered with the fourth installment.

How about a throwback to the days of 8-Bit graphics? Well, Uncharted 4 has that filter as well.

In addition to these two filters—my two personal favorites—Uncharted 4 also comes ready-to-play with quite a few others. Sure, you probably won’t use each of them for too long, but they are certainly nice to have. Moreover, in coordination with the aforementioned replay features—especially the unlimited ammo and weapon choice—enjoying the single player campaign after completing it the first time should be a no-brainer.

The multiplayer of Uncharted 4 is holding up similarly well, although I do have a couple of minor grievances to air. Actually, one grievance, really.

Unlocking the game’s mods seems to take quite a bit of time—perhaps even too much. For instance, I’ve been using the Wrath of El Dorado (a special, Mystical attack which can be summoned for a select dollar—or score—amount) for a while now, and still, I’ve yet to unlock any of its (important) mods. While this can be attributed to the fact that I’ve played with other Mysticals as well, I can’t help but think that if mods and new items were just a tiny bit easier to unlock in multiplayer, players would be more inclined to enjoy Uncharted 4’s online experience for a longer and more consistent amount of time.

Perhaps, though—and this is a distinct possibility—a game as good as Uncharted 4 makes miniscule and/or non-existent “flaws” like this one stand-out. I will openly admit that this could be, and I already mentioned that “issue” was minor, if an issue at all.

Let’s just say that I’ll feel better once by El Dorado and Brute perform at their best!

Last week, I mentioned that “literally each” of my friends used an Xbox One as their primary system, which was a bit of a hasty exaggeration, as a result of my relative frustration with being toppled by cooperating opposing teams in U4’s multiplayer. In fact, I have a few friends who own PS4s, and one of them actually picked up Uncharted.

After enjoying the campaign a little bit too much in just two sittings, this friend was ready to jump into the world of multiplayer—and jump in he did.

It really is a whole lot easier to have fun with U4’s online modes with a teammate by your side that doesn’t plan on leaving at the site of treasure, and in terms of my performance, this made all the difference as well.

To summarize all of this information thus far, Uncharted 4 is still pretty darn fun after it’s been played for a while. Still, I had to make a little bit of time this week for Fallout 4’s newest DLC, Far Harbor (which is the largest and most ambitious downloadable content entry released for the title yet).

Fallout 4: Far Harbor

And a little bit of time, in its most literal sense, was all I found for Fallout 4’s new DLC.

From the few minutes that I did play, though, this content looked promising. It’s abundantly clear at its start that Far Harbor is massive—geographically, in terms of core content, and simply overall. Of course, the online reports of this DLC which were released by most every major gaming site prior to its launch also molded this opinion.

I should have quite a bit to say about Far Harbor next week.

Just as I should about a number of other titles, as I’ll make it a point to explore a variety of games in the coming days (perhaps something from the latest PlayStation digital game sale).

Try and remain calm while awaiting next week’s installment, and remember to enjoy the games! point

