Iggy Azalea responded back to the IRS back taxes story, the ‘real’ Cookie is suing Lee Daniel’s “Empire” again, and Tisha Martin Campbell is filing bankruptcy with her husband. Nice to do things together in a relationship.

Iggy Azalea Owes Half a Million Dollars in Taxes

It’s one of the downsides of fame. Owing taxes. Some of the biggest names have been in this situation, so rapper Iggy Azalea’s current dilemma is an all too familiar headline.

Nonetheless, it is reported that the “Fancy” singer owes more than $391,000 in unpaid income taxes from 2014. As if the girl doesn’t already have enough riding against her, now she has to deal with money issues, which we all know can be the worst kind of problem to have.

I mean think about, most people hate her and or her music; her fiancé was just caught admitting to cheating on her, which put her in the terrible place of deciding to stay with Nick Young or leave (they are reportedly still together for now). It’s like owing that much in back taxes is the icing on the proverbial bad luck cake.

Nonetheless, it seems like she’s taking it all in stride. With the rock she is still sporting on her finger, clearly seen during the iHeartRadio Awards over the weekend, she sends a clear message to everyone who wants to know what’s going on. She also has a new motto that many people can identify with in so many ways. She told E! News,

“I got me… “Just have your own back. I think we worry a lot about people liking our pages or how many followers we have, but you just gotta worry about your own thing.”

I feel you, Iggy.

@FameKillz_ they exaggerate everything. the IRS gave the option to pay them monthly or lump sum. i picked monthly, who wouldnt? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 4, 2016

Azalea did respond back to the IRS claims and cleared up everything pretty easily. “They exaggerate everything. the IRS gave the option to pay them monthly or lump sum. i picked monthly, who wouldn’t?”

Now wouldn’t it have been easier for TMZ to just contact her about that, but you know they wouldn’t have had a salacious story then.

Tisha Campbell-Martin and Husband File for Bankruptcy

Ugh… here we are again; another celebrity couple dealing with the ups and downs of stardom. This time, it is Tisha Campbell- Martin and her husband, Duane Martin. Reports say that they are more than $15 million in debt. Damn, that’s a tough one.

The Martin actress rose to fame in the early 90’s playing in sitcoms and movies. Today, she and her actor husband claim to not only be millions of dollars in the red, but they also say that their combined assets are only $313,000. According to NYdailynews.com, their joint monthly income is $7,655, but their expenses are near $17,000.

I also wonder how a person or a couple with their status and fame can get to a point where they are broke (which pretty much they are). I know there are a lot of factors to consider, but in the end, it all comes down to habits. From their Xen Lounge (which has never really done that well) to back taxes and other liabilities, their Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing was inevitable.

Good luck to them. Stay strong you guys.

Empire Sued Again… This Time, Claims Prove True?

Since I’m talking about celebrities and money, I might as well end with celebrities and money. Lee Daniels and his show Empire are no strangers to lawsuits. Since the premiere of the hit show, people have come out of everywhere claiming that Daniels, or somebody that works for him, stole his or her idea/life story. Well, the latest lawsuit against the show is a continuation of a lawsuit filed a year ago.

Sophia Eggleston is back with a different lawyer. She maintains that her life story was stolen from her, and this time, the woman wants more money. According to Page Six, she claims that the creators of the show took her life events, put them on the screen and has made millions. Eggleston wants in on the action. The self-proclaimed Detroit drug pin wants 21st Century Fox, Danny Strong, and Lee Daniels to pay her “tens of millions of dollars.”

Now, she draws comparisons of the things she did in her life- order a hit on a man, doing jail time and more- to that of the things Taraji P. Henson’s character, Cookie Lyon, does on the show. Her lawyer Tom Heed told Page Six,

“I certainly feel like she has a very good argument…“What she believes is that the character of herself, especially before she went to prison, as it was expressed in the book ‘The Hidden Hand,’ was pretty much cribbed in total and that is now the character Cookie Lyon.”

The court papers go on to say that Eggleston met screenwriter Rita Miller in 2011, who told her she would pitch her book to Daniels.

Things like this always happen, and the sad part about it is that a lot of times, the accusations are true. We’ll see who has the last say on this one.

