Click to read the full story: Iggy Azalea message for Nick Young and Kendall Jenner keeping it fun with Jordan Clarkson

Only days after singer Iggy Azalea announced she broke off her engagement with NBA player Nick Young, a party involved is speaking out and revealing even more shocking details about the failed romance.

In an all-new interview with US Weekly, Nick’s ex-girlfriend Keonna Green revealed that the rumors are true – and she is, in fact, pregnant with Nick’s second child. Keonna and Nick already have a 4-year-old son together (Nick Jr.) and were evidently still getting intimate while Nick was engaged to Iggy. Keonna told the tabloid that she is 22 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, who she is “200 percent [sure is] Nick’s child.”

Just a few days ago, Iggy took to social media to address the pregnancy rumors. In a candid tweet, Iggy told her followers “I have never been told by Nick that his baby mother is pregnant, so if this is true, I’m finding out via E news.” So clearly, just like the rest of us, Iggy was completed caught off-guard by this latest development in Nick’s infidelity.

Iggy also claims Keonna’s a liar — saying Keonna is simply not telling the truth about an alleged attempt to contact Iggy to clue her in on the adultery.

Keonna — who’s 22 weeks preggo with Nick’s child — said she was hooking up with Nick since September … 3 months after he proposed to Iggy.

Later in the interview, Keonna also admitted she does not feel guilty at all for being involved with Nick while he was with Iggy. She blatantly stated, “I’m not the reason they separated. I didn’t feel guilty because I was in love with a man.” She added, “I’m definitely not going to apologize for being in love with a man who I have a lot of history with. I do wish [Azalea] that kind of success and hope that she can get through this difficult time, and she and Nick can move forward from this.”

While Nick and Keonna are reportedly no longer romantically and intimately involved with each other, Keonna did admit that she is hoping to give their relationship another shot. And now that she has not only one but two kids with the NBA star, she may be able to convince Nick to do so.

It’s not just Kylie Jenner who was enjoying her fair share of romance during all of the July 4th festivities. Kylie’s older sister Kendall was also getting close to a particular athlete, while celebrating America’s day of independence.

On the 4th, Kendall was spotted hanging out with Los Angeles Lakers’ Jordan Clarkson while attending Bootsy Bellows’ party in Malibu. The two met back in March and after hanging out at Coachella just recently, they evidently sparked a connection.

An insider told People magazine, “[Jordan and Kendall] are both more private. When they’re out in public, they are never all over each other.” Going on to add, “They’re very openly affectionate when they’re comfortable…with friends or alone on a date. They enjoy low-key dates like quiet dinners where they won’t be bothered…they really like each other and Jordan is super into Kendall.”

In the past, people have been quick to jump to conclusions when Kendall has been spotted out with men. However, the supermodel has yet to be in an official relationship with anyone. Only time will tell if this fling with Jordan will turn out to be Kendall’s first confirmed romance.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s younger sister Kylie was not so subtle about her love life. The 18-year-old cosmetic mogul posted a picture of her getting a loving kiss on the cheek from her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga on her Instagram page.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram picture:

The post Iggy Azalea message for Nick Young and Kendall Jenner keeping it fun with Jordan Clarkson appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay