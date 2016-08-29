Click to read the full story: Iggy Azalea, French Montana keep rumors alive and Jennifer Lopez with Marc Anthony

Last month there was speculation that a romance was blossoming between artists Iggy Azalea and French Montana. This came about after the two were spotted getting extra cozy with one another while at a Las Vegas club.

However, shortly after the rumors began to circulate, Iggy shot down the rumors, claiming that there was nothing going on between her and French [other than friendship/business]. She told E! News they were “just collaborating.” Going on to add, “I’ve got another single coming out with French Montana, so we recorded it while I was in Las Vegas last week. It should be having a music video filmed in the next few weeks.”

[springboard type=”video” id=”1650905″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

Now, just a few short weeks later, the two singers are once again keeping each other company. Over the weekend, French Montana and Iggy Azalea (along with a few friends) took a private jet to Cabo. Here, they have reportedly been enjoying the warm weather, as well as lounging around poolside. While they may be sticking with their ‘just friends’ story, they are clearly getting comfortable with one another. While on the plane, French Montana was recorded resting his head on Miss Azalea’s behind. Inevitably, this has led to the resurfacing of the previous romance rumors.

In addition, both Iggy and French made a point of posting a picture of them (and their crew) hanging out in front of their jet. While the speculated couple may have intended to just collaborate musically with one another, it seems to be a definite possibility that something more is developing between the two celebs.

Iggy Azalea, Instagram post:

Who says exes can’t be friends? – Especially when one of them is going through a breakup.

Over the past few days, the media has been reporting that Jennifer Lopez has called it quits with her longtime boyfriend, Casper Smart. Jennifer, 47, met Casper, 29, back in 2011 when employing his choreography services. They became romantically involved not long after she and her ex-husband Mark Anthony announced their decision to file for divorce (also in 2011).

While Casper and Jennifer have had a tumulus relationship, breaking up several times over the past few years, they have always seemed to gravitate back to each other. However, according to sources, this time, is different, as Jennifer feels that she is ready to move on from Casper. Reportedly, Jennifer initiated the split and Casper is having a hard time grasping the reality of the ‘permanent’ break up.

Although Casper may not be completely digesting his newly single relationship status right now, Jennifer seems to be moving on nicely. On Saturday, Jennifer surprised fans by taking the stage with her ex-husband Mark Anthony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. While on stage, Mark and Jennifer performed their Latin duet hit “No Me Ames.”

However, while she clearly has a strong friendship with Mark, it is not likely that the now-single Jennifer is looking for anything further with her ex (i.e. reconciliation). In fact, Mark has been happily married to his wife Shannon De Lima since 2014. Jennifer, Mark, Shannon and Mark and Jennifer’s two kids Max and Emmie took some extended family photos after the concert. Mark proudly posted the pictures with a caption that included the hashtag, “#AllAboutFamily.”

Mark Anthony, Instagram post:

Based on Casper and Jennifer’s rollercoaster relationship’s history, only time will tell if Jennifer’s decision to break things off will actually last – especially since Casper is reportedly still very hopeful about his future with the superstar songstress.

The post Iggy Azalea, French Montana keep rumors alive and Jennifer Lopez with Marc Anthony appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay