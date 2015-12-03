Click to read the full story: Iggy Azalea Erykah Badu Snap, Jussie Smollett Empire Talk & Chris Brown’s Rihanna Hit Hurts

Iggy Azalean has some words for Erykah Badu, Keyshia Cole‘s ex Daniel Gibson not ready to let go, Jussie Smollett wants fans to hang in with his “Empire,” and Chris Brown‘s Rihanna hit still hurting him.

Iggy Azalea Claps Back at Erykah Badu

It’s no secret that people, in particular, black people, feel a certain kind of way about Iggy Azalea. I mean, she isn’t what you would traditionally think of when you think of rap. But some people have been a lot more vocal with their thoughts about her as an artist and her music.

Erykah Badu sent a big load of shade her way during the 2015 Soul Train Awards, which aired on Sunday. During her opening monologue, in which she said rap nor hip hop is welcomed during the two and half hour show, she “gets a call” from Iggy.

“Uh yes? Who is this? Iggy Azalea? Yeah, hey. Oh, no, no, no, no, you can come, ’cause what you doin’ is definitely not rap.”

Yea she got her. Well, Iggy has responded to Badu, breaking her month long Twitter silence with this post:

“We are days from 2016, but I came online today and saw its still cool to try and discredit my 2014 accomplishments. LOL… “Fucking hell. Seems exhausting. Anyway – I’ve been enjoying the holiday season, and I hope you all have too.”

Now, Iggy you know full well it doesn’t matter how long ago something happened or was, it will always be connected to you and a lot of times, you will be known for that more than your talent. So get over it boo and just keep doing what you’re doing because it obviously works.

Keyshia Cole is Engaged But Does Estranged Husband Want her back?

Singer Keyshia Cole has found love again and announced via a response to a fan on Twitter that she is indeed engaged. But how does her estranged husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson feel about it? Well, according to his social media, he may not be willing to let his girl go just yet.

Keyshia announced earlier this week that she is engaged to an unknown man (no it’s not Birdman), which caused social media to question whether or not she is telling the truth. But Gibson’s response to the announcement seems to have given fans the confirmation they need.

He posted a picture on his Instagram with a message seemingly targeted to her new man.

“She not mine, but you can’t have her.”

It sounds like something is brewing. Maybe a love triangle? We’ll see how this all unfolds.

Jussie Smollett Tells Fans, Stick With Empire

Apparently I am not the only one who feels that Empire is jumping the shark. Fans have taken to social media to let the stars of the show know how they feel about the storylines and more.

One cast member, in particular, Jussie Smollett, is having an open conversation with fans about their issues with Empire. The show’s ratings have been falling and even with A- list guest stars, people are losing heart with Empire’s antics. But Jussie encourages them to stick with it. He told Essence,

“I understand the backlash. They have something to compare it to now. But this isn’t a show about happy endings… It’s messy and wild and emotional and complicated and fucked up, but it’s worth the ride. It will pay off. Don’t stop watching.”

He goes on further to say how Empire caters to a diverse group of fans and thus there is a lot of value in what the show portrays.

“Everyone, no matter their age, race or sexual orientation can relate to the underdog…Everyone has felt misunderstood and counted out – some of us more than others – but we all know that feeling and that’s what Jamal represents.”

I hear you Jussie I really do, but Empire is not the underdog. Yes, I understand that Lee Daniels is all about that, it’s just not translating very well onto the screen.

Chris Brown Past Affecting his Present?

Well, Chris Brown, it looks like no matter what you do, there is just no escaping what you did to Rihanna’s face almost seven years ago.

Reportedly, his Australian tour has been cancelled because of his assault on RiRi in 2009. According to Rolling Stone, Australia’s Minister of women Michaelia Cash said, “People need to understand if you are going to commit domestic violence and then you want to travel around the world, there are going to be countries that say to you: ‘You cannot come in because you are not of the character we expect in Australia.”

Chris Brown was not able to obtain a visa because immigration authorities were not having it. His promoters, thus, had to cancel that segment of his five-day tour.

“Mr. Brown and the promoters both remain positive that the tour will take place in the near future. Mr. Brown wishes to express his deepest gratitude to the fans for their support.”

That’s a really big stance to take and one that a lot of people will commend. If only more countries held that kind of ethical standard.

The post Iggy Azalea Erykah Badu Snap, Jussie Smollett Empire Talk & Chris Brown’s Rihanna Hit Hurts appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: The Curvy Girl Diva