Click to read the full story: How to Write a Dissertation in a Couple of Fast and Easy Steps

This article is a must-read for those who are about to write their dissertation and would like to avoid common mistakes and write a brilliant paper.

Writing a Dissertation in a Couple of Fast and Easy Steps!

Writing a dissertation is the final challenge of your education. This will be your test as a researcher in the chosen discipline. Its result will be a piece of original content that will have a good impact on the academic and scientific community.

So now you must be thinking: “What should I do so that I could dissertify without any flaws?”. The answer to this question is this – perseverance and following the instructions in this article. If you do this – you’ll write your dissertation and most likely become a true Ph.D.

Best Tips for Writing a Perfect Dissertation

Whether you’re an undergraduate or a Ph.D. candidate, the assignment is pretty similar, except for the fact that Ph.D. one is much more serious. But this guide will give good tips for both. Writing a great dissertation has never been an easy task, but it’s also sad to see so many candidates high-spirited at first and then falling into despair because of the task that is so intimidating. This guide will help you not to become one of them.

Write A Good Dissertation Proposal

The first question you may ask is “What is a dissertation proposal?”. In a nutshell, it’s a paper where you explain why your research is valuable to the scientific community. But it’s very important since it gives you a plan for your future research.

It may be not obligatory but write it anyway. This will help to clarify everything with your instructor. It may be anything: objectives, which literature to use and which not, what the possible outcomes are, the timeframe, etc.

Another problem may be finding a proper source.

The web is the first option that comes to mind. But there are many misleading sites, so you should double check the information you get from there. Google Scholar is a perfect tool for locating trustworthy academic sources. Wikipedia itself is NOT a good source, BUT it has many references that lead to sources you may be interested in.

Last but not least – don’t get lost in all your materials.

You’ll have to take notes, so in order to avoid getting lost in lots and lots of them – use some online tools, like Evernote or Penzu or anything else. Add your thoughts and the sources that you use.

Compose your dissertation the right way

This is a point of writing an actual dissertation. Many students start to panic at this stage, despite the fact that during the previous steps they’ve performed outstandingly.

Make a plan.

It will make your job easier, keep you focused and you won’t panic. Here is the most basic one:

The introduction, where you generally describe the problem, mention the object of the study and provide definitions for the terms of the project. Also, it would be very good to mention what you expect to get as a final result.

Next comes the methodology paragraph, where you explain how you found all the data used. Then you have the findings, where you remind of the research questions and present the results that have been found by you, especially the way you’ve found them.

The conclusion is the final part of your dissertation. Here you sum up the entire dissertation and describe how important it is for science. Also, include recommendations for the future research, so that someone else could research it further in the future.

Now, plan the time for writing and write your first draft step by step.

Edit, proofread and get feedback.

Now, all you have to do is to check whether you’ve missed anything and correct all the errors and all sorts of typos.

And of course, get feedback from someone who knows the subject and whom you can trust. Ask for suggestions on how to improve your dissertation. Finally, don’t forget to show the dissertation to your instructor. He or she will find all the weak points and give you advice on how to get rid of them.

The post How to Write a Dissertation in a Couple of Fast and Easy Steps appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: MTTG Staff