We know how many actors like to say that they perform ‘most’ of their own stunts, so we’ve always been curious to see how much their stunt doubles actually resemble them. We’ll use Marvel’s “Avengers” cast to give you an idea of how close the stunt double resembles the actor.
In some cases, they’ve got a perfect match, and it has to be an interesting and possibly fun narcissistic feel to have them around them all the time. Even the most beautiful people could use a little reminding of how hot they are, you know. It’s not like they have fanzines, celebrity photographers hounding them continuously, and all that stuff.
While it used to be something most people and movie fans knew nothing about, but now many celebs love showing off their alter image stunt doubles. While this is mainly about the “Avengers” cast stunt doubles, we’ve added some fun extras to check out too.
We’ve got quite a few of Chris Hemsworth with his alter ego Bobby Holland since Holland likes to share a lot of them plus they both look good.
Chris Hemsworth with his mighty Thor double Bobby Holland
Chris Evans working his Captain America with stunt double Sam Hargrave
Sebastian Stan warms up his Winter Soldier with stunt double James Young
Tom Hiddleston with his Loki stunt double Paul Lacovara plus others
Anthony Mackie gets his Falcon going with stunt double Aaron Toney
Scarlett Johansson dons her Black Widow action to stunt double Heidi Moneymaker
Chris Pratt sharing his Star-Lord turn with stunt double Tony McFarr plus “Jurassic Park” double
Dave Bautista shares his Drax body paint with stunt double Rob de Groot
Zoe Saldana gets her green going with stunt double
Clark Gregg SHIELDS up his Phil Coulson with stunt double Dane Farwell
Karen Gillan Nebula-izes with stunt double Kelly Richardson
Andrew Garfield gets his Spider-Man action on with stunt double William Spencer and others
Ben Affleck works Movie #5 with Rich Cetrone
Jennifer Lopez “Shades of Blue” stunt double
Even Rebel Wilson needs a stunt double for “Isn’t It Romantic?”
Zac Efron finds a man to dirty up his “Dirty Grandpa” film
Margot Robbie “Suicide Squad” stunt double
Cameron Diaz “Knight and Day” stunt double
Dwayne Johnson rocks it out with “Pain and Gain” stunt double
Tom Cruise finds a wee man for his “Knight and Day” stunt double
Taylor Lautner kicking off his remaining career in “Tracers”
