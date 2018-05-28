Click to read the full story: How Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ cast stacks up to their stunt doubles

We know how many actors like to say that they perform ‘most’ of their own stunts, so we’ve always been curious to see how much their stunt doubles actually resemble them. We’ll use Marvel’s “Avengers” cast to give you an idea of how close the stunt double resembles the actor.

In some cases, they’ve got a perfect match, and it has to be an interesting and possibly fun narcissistic feel to have them around them all the time. Even the most beautiful people could use a little reminding of how hot they are, you know. It’s not like they have fanzines, celebrity photographers hounding them continuously, and all that stuff.

While it used to be something most people and movie fans knew nothing about, but now many celebs love showing off their alter image stunt doubles. While this is mainly about the “Avengers” cast stunt doubles, we’ve added some fun extras to check out too.

We’ve got quite a few of Chris Hemsworth with his alter ego Bobby Holland since Holland likes to share a lot of them plus they both look good.

Chris Hemsworth with his mighty Thor double Bobby Holland

Chris Evans working his Captain America with stunt double Sam Hargrave

Sebastian Stan warms up his Winter Soldier with stunt double James Young

Tom Hiddleston with his Loki stunt double Paul Lacovara plus others

It takes a few good men to tackle Tom Hiddleston’s Loki

Anthony Mackie gets his Falcon going with stunt double Aaron Toney

Scarlett Johansson dons her Black Widow action to stunt double Heidi Moneymaker

Chris Pratt sharing his Star-Lord turn with stunt double Tony McFarr plus “Jurassic Park” double

Dave Bautista shares his Drax body paint with stunt double Rob de Groot

Zoe Saldana gets her green going with stunt double

Clark Gregg SHIELDS up his Phil Coulson with stunt double Dane Farwell

Karen Gillan Nebula-izes with stunt double Kelly Richardson

Andrew Garfield gets his Spider-Man action on with stunt double William Spencer and others

Ben Affleck works Movie #5 with Rich Cetrone

Jennifer Lopez “Shades of Blue” stunt double

Even Rebel Wilson needs a stunt double for “Isn’t It Romantic?”

Zac Efron finds a man to dirty up his “Dirty Grandpa” film

Margot Robbie “Suicide Squad” stunt double

Cameron Diaz “Knight and Day” stunt double

Dwayne Johnson rocks it out with “Pain and Gain” stunt double

Tom Cruise finds a wee man for his “Knight and Day” stunt double

Taylor Lautner kicking off his remaining career in “Tracers”

The post How Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ cast stacks up to their stunt doubles appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando