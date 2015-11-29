Click to read the full story: How Does Cyber Monday Work?

You’ve heard of Cyber Monday, and you know that’s like a sister to Black Friday, but do you really know what it’s all about? Here’s a breakdown of just what Cyber Monday is and a little history to go with it.

Keeping checking our Cyber Monday section as we’ll continually update it along with Cyber Monday for your shopping convenience. You can also check out Amazon’s Black Cyber Monday deals here as they’ll keep changing as fast as a Kardashian’s Instagram page.

There are few sale days as anticipated during the year as Cyber Monday is. That’s because so many items go on sale for such great prices, you can find everything you need and want.

How does Cyber Monday work? It’s pretty simple. Every year, retailers put loads of items on sale as discounted rates. Some of them will also offer you a lot of bonus perks if you choose to buy from them rather than their competitor.

You can get these items by ordering them online from the retailer. Things that are really popular during this sale are electronic readers. These e-readers have become a staple in many homes already.

Not only do adults love them, but so do kids. They’re handy – plus, they encourage kids to enjoy reading. A variety of different e-readers go on sale, so you have a lot of different options to choose from.

Take last year, for example. When the sale arrived, Kindle sales skyrocketed as people ordered these devices at steep discounts. You could easily find one for $20 or more off the retail price.

This year, keep your eye out for sales on the Kindle 6” glare-free model that makes reading a breeze even when you’re outside on a bright sunny day. The model weighs less than an actual paperback book does, yet it can hold numerous books.

It has a long lasting battery that will give you weeks of reading pleasure. It has some perks for kids like Vocabulary Builder and more. The purchase includes the opportunity to try out Kindle Unlimited at no charge for a trial period.

You’re going to also want to watch for a sale on the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. This offers high resolution for the reading display and has a built-in light that can change to make reading even easier.

It comes with Bookerly, which helps prevent eyestrain. It offers consumers features such as Page Flip and Family Library, to help you get even more out of your purchase. The battery lasts as long as six weeks.

Also, look for sales on the Kindle Voyage. This e-reader has a sensor that knows what environment it’s in – whether it’s light or dark – and it will self-adjust the lighting to make it easy on your eyes as you read. This is a high-resolution e-reader with 300 ppi. It comes with PagePress sensors, a long lasting battery, and built-in Wi-Fi.

Watch for the Kindle for Kids Bundle to go on sale. With this deal, you get the newest Kindle version plus 24-month protection against accidental damage to the device and a cover for the Kindle.

A history of Cyber Monday:

Back in the day, Americans spent hours fighting traffic, crowds and sore feet in order to tackle their Holiday shopping list. But on Monday, many will finish all of their shopping in minutes by barely lifting a finger.

Cyber Monday has changed Holiday shopping forever — but there was a time not so long ago when online shopping was practically unthinkable.

A video produced by Mashable describes the rise of Black Friday in the 1980s, as retailers began to realize that Americans would use the Friday after Thanksgiving to complete their holiday shopping. As more retailers encouraged “Door Buster” deals and early-morning shopping, crowds became larger and harder to control. The peak came in 2008, when a Walmart employee was trampled to death by a crowd of shoppers.

With Black Friday crowds growing out of control in the early 200s and internet connections becoming faster and more widely available, online shopping began to look much more attractive to consumers. Researches began to notice that consumers continued to shop online into the work week, as most Americans had a more reliable internet connection at their jobs.

In 2005, the National Retail Federation first used the term “Cyber Monday” in a press release. Online retailers jumped on the bandwagon, and the unofficial shopping holiday continues to grow to this day.

So now you know what exactly Cyber Monday is and how it came about. Much like Valentine’s Day, it was cooked up by the retail stores as just another way to get you spending your hard earned dollars.

The post How Does Cyber Monday Work? appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner