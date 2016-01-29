Click to read the full story: Hottest Anticipated Games of 2016

What Games to Look Forward to in 2016

For most of us, 2015 was gaming heaven. Towards year end, it gave us the best in each type of genre from combat to dramas and even gritty apocalyptic games as well. From updates on existing player modules to newer versions of games got us in the groove and right in front of a screen with a handler in our palms looking forward to spending some quality time fighting or running our way through various levels.

And even though it isn’t the gaming time of the year as yet 2016 will have to be massive to match up to and compare itself to 2015 in every sense. But gamers will be gamers and video games will be video games – each can’t have enough of the other and hang on within an inch of each other’s life. So then what to look forward to in the coming months? And since waiting is the hard part let’s give you just a peek into what the arena looks like!

NO MAN’S SKY:

Probably one of the biggest of all games, theoretically speaking No Man’s Sky gets you in the mood to just explore. Pretty much free to do whatever you want, you can explore a whole universe, planets, life forms and much more. What’s more, it’s teasing you this time around as well, players enter this world where they are able to see it develop as they explore and dig deeper inside. Building settlements, innovating new technology and colonizing other parts of the universe – you’ll also be able to share your dwelling with others playing the game as well. So basically – calling all space explorers around to join, it also hits PS4 and PC in 2016.

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED:

Now if you’ve played the previous version, you know what this is all about. It was way better than it deserved to ever be, released in 2007, Human Revolution hit the market just at the right time when all was hot and RPG was in. Well, the good news over here is that the same team are getting together yet again to develop DEUS EX: Mankind Divided – will it meet its previous version’s standards? We think you should wait and see – early releases of a few of the images do show potential and we know all your players out there are probably dying to get your hands on the new release.

